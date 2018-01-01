Maruti Organics Ltd.

Promoted by chairman and managing director A S Murlidhar, Maruti Organics (MOL) was incorporated in Oct.'91. In Sep.'93, MOL came out with a public issue, aggregating Rs 3.15 cr, to set up a molasses fermentation unit (total cost : Rs 9.9 cr) for the manufacture of industrial alcohol with an installed capacity of 60 lac ltr pa at Sirkatnalli in Karnataka. MOL has adopted the state-of-the-art biostil process developed by Alfa-Laval (India) in collaboration with Nobel Chematur, Sweden, for producing industrial alcohol. The plant was commissioned in Apr.'94. The main raw material required by MOL is molasses which is to be obtained from the sugar factories. Industrial alcohol is used in the manufacture of a large variety of chemicals such as ethyl acetate, acetic acid, drugs, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, etc. The by-product fusel oil is used as the main raw material in manufacturing amyl alcohol which is used in milk-chilling plants. The company is going to set up a unit for the manufacture of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) in the existing premises. The ENA plant is expected to be completed during the current year 1996-97. During the year 1997-98, the company became a sick company due to erosion of its entire networth. During the year 1998-99, the BIFR appointed IFCI as the operating agency to finalise a revival package. The Company has submitted the revival package to IFCI under which a Chemical Unit will be set up to overcome the existing problems and to generate adequate internal funds to meet long term liabilities to turn around the unit. The Company has obtained a Single Window Clearance for the project from the State Government and also taken possession of land at Mallur Industrial Area at Kolar District, Karnataka for setting up the project.