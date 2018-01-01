JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Organics Ltd

Maruti Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARUTIORNG ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Organics Ltd

Maruti Organics Ltd. (MARUTIORNG) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 23891.43
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.15 -0.88 18526.90
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 11158.34
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 10345.65
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 9267.82
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 8429.16
Alok Inds. 3.04 0.14 4.83 8129.68
Century Textiles 1187.00 54.50 4.81 7899.29
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.45 1.01 6602.86
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 6228.44
Arvind Ltd 402.20 12.70 3.26 5941.35
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 5727.77
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 5639.33
BASF India 2086.40 29.20 1.42 5079.81
India Cements 149.45 4.50 3.10 5079.16
Prism Cement 116.40 0.50 0.43 5019.57
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 4865.37
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 4686.59
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 4461.77
J K Cements 1003.85 -2.70 -0.27 4420.71
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Organics: