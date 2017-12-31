Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
|BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb
|3.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.27
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Maruti Securities Ltd.
Maruti Securities Limited is engaged in capital market investment activities. The company is based in Secunderabad, India. Maruti Securities was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 9, 1994 with registrar of companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and certificate of commencement of business was received on August 22, 1994. The company has been promoted by K Chitra and K Varadarajan...> More
Maruti Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-65.83
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.05
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
-
Board Meeting On 29/01/2018 To Consider Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
Maruti Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-0.23
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-0.23
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.29
|75.86
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.29
|75.86
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Maruti Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ramchandra Leas.
|0.34
|-2.86
|1.74
|Dynamic Portfol
|1.48
|-1.99
|1.73
|Harmony Capital
|5.55
|0.00
|1.66
|Maruti Sec.
|3.30
|0.00
|1.65
|Beryl Securities
|3.36
|-4.82
|1.63
|Madhur Cap.& Fin
|1.65
|0.00
|1.58
|Saraswati Commer
|15.44
|4.96
|1.54
Maruti Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Maruti Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|112.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Maruti Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.30
|
|3.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.30
|Month Low/High
|3.30
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.17
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|31.00
