Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Maruti Securities Ltd.

Maruti Securities Ltd

Maruti Securities Limited is engaged in capital market investment activities. The company is based in Secunderabad, India. Maruti Securities was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 9, 1994 with registrar of companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and certificate of commencement of business was received on August 22, 1994. The company has been promoted by K Chitra and K Varadarajan...> More

Maruti Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -65.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Maruti Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -0.23 -
Other Income -
Total Income -0.23 -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.06 16.67
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.29 75.86
Net Profit -0.07 -0.29 75.86
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Maruti Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramchandra Leas. 0.34 -2.86 1.74
Dynamic Portfol 1.48 -1.99 1.73
Harmony Capital 5.55 0.00 1.66
Maruti Sec. 3.30 0.00 1.65
Beryl Securities 3.36 -4.82 1.63
Madhur Cap.& Fin 1.65 0.00 1.58
Saraswati Commer 15.44 4.96 1.54
Maruti Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.80
Maruti Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 112.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Maruti Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.30
3.30
Week Low/High 0.00
3.30
Month Low/High 3.30
3.00
YEAR Low/High 3.17
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
31.00

