Maruti Securities Ltd.

To the Members of MARUTI SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s MARUTI SECURITIESLIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 312017 the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then endedand a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (‘the act') with respect to the preparation ofthese financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial positionfinancial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified underSection 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. Thisresponsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with theprovisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing anddetecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriateaccounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that areoperating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accountingrecords relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements thatgive a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud orerror.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal financial control relevant to the

Company's preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view inorder to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not forthe purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequateinternal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operatingeffectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness ofaccounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by theCompany's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financialstatements

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements:

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2017 its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2015 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Act we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinionproper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appearsfrom our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealtwith by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicableAccounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of theCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 312017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualifiedas on March 31 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of theAct.

f) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report in accordancewith Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordingto the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31 2017 onits financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company did not have anylong-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any materialforeseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

For P. Murali & CO. Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 007257S

A. Krishna Rao

Partner M.No. 020085

Place: Hyderabad Date: 22 /05/2017

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report of even date to the members of MARUTISECURITIES LIMITED on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March 2017under "Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements"

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to theinformation and explanations given to us during the course of our audit we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us fixed assets have been physically verified by the management atregular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on suchverification.

ii. (a) The Company has no Inventory at the end of the financial year. Accordingly theprovisions of clause (ii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

iii. The company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firms orother parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thereis adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and thenature of its business for the purchase of goods and fixed assets and for the sale ofgoods and services. Further on the basis of our examination of the books and records ofthe Company and according to the information and explanations given to us no majorweakness has been noticed or reported.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73to 76 of the Companies Act 2013.

vi. In respect of the Company the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance ofcost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on therecords of the Company examined by us the Company is regular in depositing the undisputedstatutory dues including Income-tax and other material statutory dues as applicablewith the appropriate authorities in India;

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax and othermaterial statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2017 for a period of more than 6months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the recordsof the Company examined by us there are no dues of Income Tax and other materialstatutory dues as applicable which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(d) There are no amounts that are due to be transferred to the Investors Education andProtection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 1956 [1of 1956] / Companies Act 2013 and rules made there under.

viii. The Company has been registered for a period of not less than 5 years and thecompany has accumulated losses more than fifty percent of the net worth at the end of thefinancial year and the company has incurred cash losses in this financial year and also inthe immediately preceding financial year.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thecompany has not taken any loans from financial institution/banks. The company has notissued any debentures.

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has not given any guarantee for loan taken by others from banks or financialinstitutions.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us TheCompany has not taken any term loans during the relevant financial year.

xii. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanationsgiven to us no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the company has been noticedor reported during the year.