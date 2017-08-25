Maruti Securities Ltd.

To The Members Maruti Securities Limited.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Third Annual Report together withAudited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017.

OPERATIONS

Your Directors report that your Company has reported Rs.49.17 lakhs income from theoperations and a Gross Loss before tax of Rs.1778.88 Lakhs as against Gross Loss beforetax of Rs .11.40 Lakhs in the previous year respectively.

Financial Results:

Particulars 2016-2017 2015-2016 in Rupees in Rupees Gross Income 4916871 NIL Profit before Tax(+)/Loss(-) (177888599) (1140182) Provision for Tax NIL NIL Profit after Tax(+)/Loss(-) (177888599) (1140182) Deferred Income Tax Assets NIL NIL /Liabilities during the year (177888599) (1140182) Profit/(Loss) from the period from Continuing operations (202320689) (201180507) Profit/(Loss) at the beginning of the year (380209288) (202320689) Profit/(Loss) for the period

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

There has been an interest income of Rs.3869662/- (net) received from Income TaxDepartment pursuant to ITAT Order of refunding the amount for the Asst. year 2005-06.

The Company has earned dividend income of Rs.1437287/- on the equity held by thecompany. The Company also incurred a loss in capital markets of Rs.390079/- The Companyalso made a provision of Rs.181581356/- towards bad and doubtful debts.

DIVIDEND

In view of the substantial loss carried out for the previous financial years includingcurrent year your Directors regret their inability to recommend payment of dividend onequity shares to the members and on preference shares to the preference share holders.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Overall Review

Pursuant to ITAT Order for the Asst.Year 2005-06 2006-072009-102010-11 and 2011-12the Income Tax Department have preffered an appeal in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh andTelengana challenging the ITAT Order.

Vide letter dated 19-01-2010 of Reserve Bank of India had imposed restriction on theCompany not to carry out the business of non banking financial institutions due tonegative net worth till such time the company meets minimum statutory net worthrequirement of Rs.25 lakhs.

The Company has surrendered the Registration of Non- Banking Finance CompanyCertificate to RBI Hyderabad on 23-02-2011 for cancellation.

Business Risk Management

The Company like any other enterprise is exposed to business risk which can beinternal risks as well as external risks.

The Country's economic scenario has improved with a moderate growth of 7% to 8% for thecurrent financial year. Global Economy continues to maintain sustained growth in allsegments of the economy.

The Government's thrust on infrastructure and growth in the industrialization with hugeinvestments the economic activity continuous to grow at a single digit growth.

The volatility in prices of shares due to high fluctuation of the market behavior whichcan have a direct bearing on the operations of the Company resulting into low margins andmay affect the working of the Company.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT INCLUDING NUMBEROF PEOPLE EMPLOYED.

The Human Relations in the organization have been cordial. Your Company believes thatman power is its greatest asset and endeavors to improve employee welfare at all times.

Foreign exchange earnings and outflows are: NIL

DIRECTOR

Sri K. Satyanarayana whose period of office determined by rotation is due to retire atthe ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself re-appointment. Anotice under Section 160(1) of the Act has been received from a Member signifying hisintention to propose his appointment as a Director.

Deposits

The Company has not accepted deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act2013 and accordingly the disclosure requirements stipulated under the said Chapter arenot applicable.

Particulars of Loans Guarantees and Investments

During the year under review the company has not given any loans Guarantees andInvestments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013

Extract of Annual Return

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexedherewith

AUDITORS' REPORT

The Auditors' Report to the members read together with the relevant notes thereon areself explanatory and hence do not warrant any comments under Section 217 of the CompaniesAct 1956.

AUDITORS

The provisions of Section 139(2) of the Companies Act 2013 and the Rules madethere-under mandated the Company to rotate its existing Statutory Auditors. The term ofthe existing Auditors M/s. P Murali & C. expires for the FY 2016-17 i.e till theconclusion of ensuing Annual General meeting to be held on 28th September 2017.

In this regard Board of Directors of the Company (on recommendation of AuditCommittee) in its meeting held on 25th August 2017 has subject to approval ofshareholders in the ensuing Annual General meeting to be held on 28th September 2017approved the appointment of M/s. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co. (FRN: 016016S) CharteredAccountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of Five Years w.e.ffrom the Conclusion of this Annual General Meeting subject to ratification at everyAnnual General Meeting.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance report and Auditors' Certificate regarding Compliance ofconditions of Corporate Governance are made a part of the Annual Report as per theAnnexure - A.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance thedirectors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit andNomination & Remuneration Committees.

Number of Board Meetings held during the financial year and the dates of the Boardmeetings:

Ten Board meetings were held during the financial year 2016-2017.

The dates on which the above Board meetings were held are as follows;

30th May 201630th June 2016 3rd August 2016 25th August 201630th September 201624th October 2016 30th December 2016 23rd January 2017 14th February 2017 and 31stMarch 2017.

Independent Directors

At the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2014 theMembers of the Company had appointed Independent Directors of the Company for a period of5 years. All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria ofindependence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c)of the Companies Act 2013 withrespect to Directors responsibilities Statement it is hereby confirmed:

a. That in preparation of the annual accounts the applicable accounting standards havebeen followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures ;

b. That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied themconsistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as togive a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of thefinancial year ended 31st March 2017 and of the profit and loss of the company for thatperiod;

c. That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance ofadequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguardingthe assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. That the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e. that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financialcontrols were adequate and were operating effectively;

f. That systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were inplace and were adequate and operating effectively.

Policies

Material subsidiary

During the year ended March 31 2017 the Company does not have any materiallisted/unlisted subsidiary companies. The policy on determining material unlistedsubsidiary of the Company is approved by the Board of Directors of the company.

Vigil Mechanism

The Board of Directors of the company are committed to maintain the highest standard ofhonesty openness and accountability and recognize that employees have important role toplay in achieving the goal. As a public company the integrity of the financial matters ofthe Company and the accuracy of financial information is paramount. The stakeholders ofthe Company and the financial markets rely on this information to make decisions. Forthese reasons the Company must maintain workplace where it can retain and treat allcomplaints concerning questionable accounting practices internal accounting controls orauditing matters or concerning the reporting of fraudulent financial information to ourshareholders the Government or the financial markets. The employees should be able toraise these free of any discrimination retaliation or harassment. Pursuant to the policyemployees are encouraged to report questionable accounting practices to Mrs. B. KavithaChairman Audit Committee through email or by correspondence through post.

Related Party Transaction

Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board.

Familiarisation programme for Independent Directors

The Company has formulated a programme for familiarising the Independent Directors withthe Company their roles rights responsibilities in the company nature of the industryin which the company operates business model of the company etc through variousinitiatives.

Key Managerial Personnel

B. Arun Chief Financial Officer and Ashish Kumar Company Secretary and B.SrinivasCompliance Officer of the Company were appointed as Key Managerial Personnel in accordancewith the Section 203 of the Companies Act

Related Party Transaction

Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions is approved by the Board:

No related party transactions were entered into during the financial year under reviewthere are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company withPromoters Directors Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may havea potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The same was discussed bythe Audit Committee as also the Board. The policy on Related Party Transactions asapproved by the Board. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships ortransactions vis--vis the Company.

Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference tofinancial statements. Periodic audits are undertaken on a continuous basis covering allthe operations i.e. manufacturing sales & distribution marketing finance etc.Reports of internal audits are reviewed by management from time to time and desiredactions are initiated to strengthen the control and effectiveness of the system.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Companies(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 the Secretarial AuditReport is in Form No. MR-3 obtained by the company and forms part of this Annual report.

Disclosures pursuant to The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of ManagerialPersonnel) Rules 2014

1. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 are forms part of the Board's Report.

2. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (2) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial

Personnel) Rules 2014 in respect of employees of the Company forms part of theBoard's Report.

Remuneration Policy

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committeeframed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors Senior Management and theirremuneration. The details pertaining to criteria for determining qualifications positiveattributes and independence of a Director and remuneration policy have been provided inSection of the attached Corporate Governance Report.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which wouldimpact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations

Disclosure Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention Prohibitionand Redressal) Act 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirementsof Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention Prohibition and Redressal) Act2013. An Internal committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regardingsexual harassment at workplace. All employees including trainees are covered under thispolicy.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SECURITIES

As Members are aware your Company's equity shares are compulsorily tradable inelectronic form. As on March 31 2017 90.57% of your Company's paid up Capitalrepresenting 45 28955 equity shares are in dematerialized form. In view of numerousadvantages emanating from the depository system. Members holding equity shares in physicalmode are requested to avail the facility of dematerialization of the Company's shares oneither of the depositories i.e. CDSL/NSDL.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors have pleasure in recording their appreciation of co-operation extendedto the Company by the Bankers and employees.

For and on behalf of the Board

B.Srinivas B. Kavitha Managing Director Director B.Arun Ashish Kumar CFO Company Secretary

Place: Secunderabad

Date: 25-08-2017