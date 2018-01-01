JUST IN
Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
22-08-2017 Book Closure 22-09-2017 28-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
22-08-2016 Book Closure 24-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
27-07-2015 Book Closure 19-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
10-07-2014 Book Closure 19-09-2014 29-09-2014 A.G.M.
11-07-2013 Book Closure 14-09-2013 23-09-2013 A.G.M.
10-07-2012 Book Closure 14-09-2012 24-09-2012 A.G.M.
07-07-2011 Book Closure 16-09-2011 26-09-2011 A.G.M.
12-07-2010 Book Closure 17-09-2010 27-09-2010 A.G.M.
09-07-2009 Book Closure 15-09-2009 25-09-2009 A.G.M.

