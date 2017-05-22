You are here » Home
» » Maruti Securities Ltd
Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
|
BSE
15:14 | 21 Feb
|
3.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.30
|CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.65
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|29-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|Board meeting on 29th January 2018, to consider unaudited results for th...
|30-10-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting on 30-10-2017 to consider unaudited financial results for ...
|26-07-2017
|Board Meeting
|Notice for the board Meeting of the Directors of the Company for approva...
|22-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting On 22/05/2017Intimation of Board Meeting for the period en...
|23-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|24-10-2016
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Direct...
|03-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Maruti Securities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28-01-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26-10-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-07-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28-01-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27-10-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-07-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27-01-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quick Links for Maruti Securities: