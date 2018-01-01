JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Securities Ltd

Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
OPEN 3.30
CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
Filter:

Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00
Reserves -37.77 -19.99 -19.87
Total Shareholders Funds -12.77 5.01 5.13
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities -12.77 5.01 5.13
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.00 0.00 0.15
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 12.03 12.68 12.68
Cash and Bank 0.02 0.02 0.02
Loans and Advances 1.65 20.18 20.18
Total Current Assets 13.70 32.88 32.88
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 26.48 27.83 27.72
Provisions 0.00 0.03 0.03
Net Current Assets -12.78 5.02 5.13
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets -12.78 5.02 5.13
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Securities: