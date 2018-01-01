JUST IN
Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 0.49 0.00 0.00
Net interest income 0.49 0.00 0.00
Non-interest income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating income 0.49 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax -17.79 -0.11 -0.09
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -17.79 -0.11 -0.09
 
Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00
Reserves -37.77 -19.99 -19.87
Net Worth -12.77 5.01 5.13
Deposits 0.00 0.00 0.00
Borrowings 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 12.03 12.68 12.68
