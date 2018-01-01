You are here » Home
Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
|
BSE
15:14 | 21 Feb
|
3.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.30
|CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.65
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.49
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.49
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating expenses
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Provisions & contigencies
|18.16
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|18.27
|0.11
|0.09
|
|Net Profit for the year
|-17.79
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Profit brought forward
|-20.23
|-20.12
|-20.02
|Total
|-38.02
|-20.23
|-20.12
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|-38.02
|-20.23
|-20.12
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Book Value
|-65.54
|-29.97
|-29.74
