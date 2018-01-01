JUST IN
Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
OPEN 3.30
CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 0.49 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.49 0.00 0.00
 
Interest Expended 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating expenses 0.09 0.09 0.09
Provisions & contigencies 18.16 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 18.27 0.11 0.09
 
Net Profit for the year -17.79 -0.11 -0.09
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Profit brought forward -20.23 -20.12 -20.02
Total -38.02 -20.23 -20.12
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet -38.02 -20.23 -20.12
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Book Value -65.54 -29.97 -29.74
