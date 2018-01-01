JUST IN
Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.51 -0.23
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.51 -0.23
Expenditure 0.07 0.07 0.06 18.08 0.06
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -17.60 -0.27
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 -17.57 -0.29
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 -17.57 -0.29
EPS (Rs) -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 -35.14 -0.58
