Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
|
BSE
15:14 | 21 Feb
|
3.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
Filter:
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-0.23
|Expenditure
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|18.08
|0.06
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-17.60
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-17.57
|-0.29
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-17.57
|-0.29
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-35.14
|-0.58
