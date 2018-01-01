You are here » Home
Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
|
BSE
15:14 | 21 Feb
|
3.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Securities Ltd
Filter:
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Financial Ratios
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Interest Income / Total funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non Interest Income / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income / Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended / Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Expense / Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Expense / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Provisions / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit / Total Funds
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Expended /Interest Earned
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income / Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investment Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash Deposit Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Advances / Loan Funds (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
