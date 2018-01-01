You are here » Home
Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
|
BSE
15:14 | 21 Feb
|
3.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Maruti Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.30
|CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.65
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Sep '15
|Mar '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.29
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.29
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.13
|18.15
|0.14
|0.12
|0.06
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|-17.86
|0.07
|-0.12
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.13
|-17.86
|0.07
|-0.12
|-0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|-0.13
|-17.86
|0.07
|-0.12
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.13
|-17.86
|0.07
|-0.12
|-0.06
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.13
|-17.86
|0.07
|-0.12
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.00
|0.14
|-0.23
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.69
|25.69
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.37
|0.37
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.31
|74.31
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
