Maruti Securities Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 -0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 0.00 -0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Expenditure 0.20 0.20 0.13 0.04 0.03

Operating Profit -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.04 -0.03

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.04 -0.03

Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

PBT -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.05 -0.03

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.05 -0.03

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.05 -0.03

Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -0.40 -0.44 -0.26 -0.09 -0.06

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.13 0.13 0.13

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.73 25.69 25.69

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.37 0.37 0.37

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 74.27 74.31 74.31