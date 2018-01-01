JUST IN
Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
3.30

3.30

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 -0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 -0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.20 0.20 0.13 0.04 0.03
Operating Profit -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.04 -0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.04 -0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.05 -0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.05 -0.03
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.20 -0.22 -0.13 -0.05 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.44 -0.26 -0.09 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.13 0.13 0.13
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.73 25.69 25.69
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.37 0.37 0.37
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 74.27 74.31 74.31
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
