JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Securities Ltd

Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
OPEN 3.30
CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00

Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Company Information

Maruti Securities Ltd

Maruti Securities Limited is engaged in capital market investment activities. The company is based in Secunderabad, India. Maruti Securities was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 9, 1994 with registrar of companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and certificate of commencement of business was received on August 22, 1994. The company has been promoted by K Chitra and K Varadarajan...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : K Satyanarayana
Managing Director : B Srinivas
Independent Director : A Rakesh
Independent Director : Sripathi Vamshi Krishna
Independent Director : B Kavitha
Company Secretary : Ashish Kumar
AUDITOR : Chandra Babu Naidu & Co
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Plot No 66 Parkview Enclave, Manovikas Nagar Bowenpally,Secunderabad,Telangana-500009
Ph : 91-40-27756556
WEBSITE : http://www.mslsec.com
E-mail : msl_1994@rediffmail.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Securities: