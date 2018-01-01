Maruti Securities Ltd.

Maruti Securities Limited is engaged in capital market investment activities. The company is based in Secunderabad, India. Maruti Securities was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 9, 1994 with registrar of companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad and certificate of commencement of business was received on August 22, 1994. The company has been promoted by K Chitra and K Varadarajan. In the year 2001, the company signed an agreement with CDSL and NSDL for dematerialization.