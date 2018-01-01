JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maruti Securities Ltd

Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
OPEN 3.30
CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00

Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 531319
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maruti Securities: