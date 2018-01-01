You are here » Home » » Maruti Securities Ltd
Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
|BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb
|3.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maruti Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Parsharti Invest
|7.02
|4.78
|2.12
|0.15
|0.01
|0.19
|36.95
|Cont. Securities
|6.50
|-4.55
|2.11
|0.12
|0.02
|0.27
|24.07
|Adarsh Mercantil
|5.65
|4.82
|2.08
|0.22
|0.72
|6.14
|0.92
|Arunjyoti Bio
|10.00
|-0.50
|2.07
|0.16
|0.04
|0.00
|-
|Axon Ventures
|2.70
|-1.46
|2.06
|6.79
|-2.15
|0.00
|-
|Nu-Tech Corp.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.87
|0.06
|-0.63
|0.00
|-
|Capman Financial
|5.20
|0.97
|1.83
|0.27
|0.15
|1.56
|3.33
|Five X Tradecom
|0.85
|-4.49
|1.75
|0.26
|0.23
|0.31
|2.74
|Ramchandra Leas.
|0.34
|-2.86
|1.74
|0.09
|0.02
|0.00
|-
|Dynamic Portfol
|1.48
|-1.99
|1.73
|0.21
|0.05
|0.01
|148.00
|Beryl Securities
|3.36
|-4.82
|1.63
|0.18
|0.31
|0.77
|4.36
|Salem Erode Inv.
|1.25
|25.00
|1.44
|0.41
|0.30
|0.79
|1.58
|KEN Fin.Serv.
|4.75
|3.26
|1.42
|0.05
|0.03
|0.60
|7.92
|Aneri Fincap
|4.50
|-1.10
|1.35
|1.83
|0.25
|2.68
|1.68
|RAJKOT INV.TRUST
|12.50
|25.00
|1.25
|0.12
|0.03
|1.39
|8.99
|Linear Inds
|10.87
|4.92
|1.24
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.00
|-
|Cindrella Fin.
|2.88
|4.73
|1.20
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Ekam Leasing
|3.96
|-4.58
|1.19
|0.22
|0.10
|0.03
|132.00
|Blue Chip India
|0.21
|0.00
|1.16
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Proaim Enterp.
|0.90
|0.00
|1.14
|7.43
|-0.31
|0.56
|1.61
