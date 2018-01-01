You are here » Home
Maruti Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531319
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE
15:14 | 21 Feb
3.30
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
3.30
HIGH
3.30
LOW
3.30
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Maruti Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
|OPEN
|3.30
|CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|4.05
|52-Week low
|3.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|1800.00
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|21-02-2018
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|500
|2
|08-02-2018
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|500
|1
|03-11-2017
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|2150
|4
|13-07-2017
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1221
|2
|12-07-2017
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|880
|1
|09-05-2017
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|100
|1
|04-05-2017
|3.65
|3.65
|3.60
|3.60
|950
|2
|27-03-2017
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|500
|1
|24-03-2017
|3.61
|3.80
|3.61
|3.80
|1877
|2
|23-03-2017
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|50
|1
|22-03-2017
|3.84
|3.84
|3.84
|3.84
|150
|1
|20-03-2017
|4.04
|4.04
|4.04
|4.04
|1000
|1
|17-03-2017
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|350
|1
|09-03-2017
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|500
|2
|08-03-2017
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|500
|1
|07-03-2017
|4.06
|4.06
|4.06
|4.06
|500
|1
|06-03-2017
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|500
|1
|03-03-2017
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|2000
|3
|02-02-2017
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|3200
|1
|01-02-2017
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|4.27
|388
|1
Quick Links for Maruti Securities:
