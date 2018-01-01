JUST IN
Maruti Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531319 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE368C01019
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 3.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maruti Securities Ltd
OPEN 3.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 4.05
52-Week low 3.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.30
Sell Qty 1800.00
Maruti Securities Ltd. (MARUTISEC) - Price History

From: To:
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
21-02-2018 3.30 3.30 3.30 3.30 500 2
08-02-2018 3.30 3.30 3.30 3.30 500 1
03-11-2017 3.30 3.30 3.30 3.30 2150 4
13-07-2017 3.17 3.17 3.17 3.17 1221 2
12-07-2017 3.33 3.33 3.33 3.33 880 1
09-05-2017 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50 100 1
04-05-2017 3.65 3.65 3.60 3.60 950 2
27-03-2017 3.61 3.61 3.61 3.61 500 1
24-03-2017 3.61 3.80 3.61 3.80 1877 2
23-03-2017 3.80 3.80 3.80 3.80 50 1
22-03-2017 3.84 3.84 3.84 3.84 150 1
20-03-2017 4.04 4.04 4.04 4.04 1000 1
17-03-2017 4.05 4.05 4.05 4.05 350 1
09-03-2017 4.26 4.26 4.26 4.26 500 2
08-03-2017 4.26 4.26 4.26 4.26 500 1
07-03-2017 4.06 4.06 4.06 4.06 500 1
06-03-2017 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 500 1
03-03-2017 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 2000 3
02-02-2017 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 3200 1
01-02-2017 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 388 1
