Marvel Web Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 530497 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE571D01016
BSE 10:36 | 14 Feb Marvel Web Solutions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marvel Web Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.75
CLOSE 2.85
VOLUME 85
52-Week high 2.75
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.75
Sell Qty 15.00

About Marvel Web Solutions Ltd.

Marvel Web Solutions Ltd

Marvel Web Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the securities trading business in India. The company was formerly known as Marvel Capital & Finance (India) Ltd and is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Salem Erode Inv. 1.25 25.00 1.44
Kuber Udyog 4.18 -5.00 1.43
KEN Fin.Serv. 4.75 3.26 1.42
Marvel Web Soln 2.75 -3.51 1.38
Valley Magnesite 13.12 4.96 1.38
Aneri Fincap 4.50 -1.10 1.35
Sheraton Proper. 10.98 4.97 1.32
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 93.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.43
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.53% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.75
2.75
Week Low/High 0.00
2.75
Month Low/High 0.00
2.75
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.75
All TIME Low/High 2.34
46.00

