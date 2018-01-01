You are here » Home
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 530497
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE571D01016
|
BSE
10:36 | 14 Feb
|
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.85
|VOLUME
|85
|52-Week high
|2.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.75
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Marvel Web Solutions Ltd.
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the securities trading business in India. The company was formerly known as Marvel Capital & Finance (India) Ltd and is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.53%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.75
|
|2.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.75
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.75
|All TIME Low/High
|2.34
|
|46.00
