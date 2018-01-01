JUST IN
Mastek Ltd.

BSE: 523704 Sector: IT
NSE: MASTEK ISIN Code: INE759A01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 558.75 27.40
(5.16%)
OPEN

537.35

 HIGH

563.00

 LOW

534.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 559.60 25.95
(4.86%)
OPEN

537.00

 HIGH

563.50

 LOW

533.85
About Mastek Ltd.

Mastek Ltd

Mastek Limited (Mastek) publicly held, leading IT player with global operations providing enterprise solutions to insurance, government, and financial services organizations worldwide. The Company was incorporated on 14th May 1982, with its principal offshore delivery facility based at Mumbai, India; Mastek operates across the US, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific regions, also has been at the forefr...> More

Mastek Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,322
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.76
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mastek Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 209.51 126.12 66.12
Other Income 5.82 1.86 212.9
Total Income 215.33 127.98 68.25
Total Expenses 183.82 112.53 63.35
Operating Profit 31.51 15.45 103.95
Net Profit 18.43 11.23 64.11
Equity Capital 11.8 11.65 -
> More on Mastek Ltd Financials Results

Mastek Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Infinite Comp 492.75 0.99 1691.12
Newgen Software 242.40 1.66 1678.38
BLS Internat. 143.55 -1.00 1471.39
Mastek 558.75 5.16 1322.00
Ramco Systems 421.85 0.07 1288.33
Sasken Technol. 735.85 2.32 1259.04
Majesco 448.55 -0.99 1258.63
> More on Mastek Ltd Peer Group

Mastek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.70
Banks/FIs 0.42
FIIs 6.54
Insurance 1.41
Mutual Funds 3.13
Indian Public 29.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.29
> More on Mastek Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mastek Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 13.42% 11.01% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 15.67% 17.40% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 44.38% 42.46% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 92.74% 92.60% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 210.07% 204.71% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 18.76% 15.94% 17.24% 19.01%

Mastek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 534.50
563.00
Week Low/High 459.45
563.00
Month Low/High 459.45
563.00
YEAR Low/High 176.00
563.00
All TIME Low/High 7.50
1537.00

