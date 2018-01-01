Mastek Ltd.
|BSE: 523704
|Sector: IT
|NSE: MASTEK
|ISIN Code: INE759A01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|558.75
|
27.40
(5.16%)
|
OPEN
537.35
|
HIGH
563.00
|
LOW
534.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|559.60
|
25.95
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
537.00
|
HIGH
563.50
|
LOW
533.85
|OPEN
|537.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|531.35
|VOLUME
|207011
|52-Week high
|563.00
|52-Week low
|176.00
|P/E
|55.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,322
|Buy Price
|561.00
|Buy Qty
|265.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|537.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.65
|VOLUME
|1620605
|52-Week high
|563.50
|52-Week low
|176.00
|P/E
|55.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,322
|Buy Price
|560.90
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|561.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|537.35
|CLOSE
|531.35
|VOLUME
|207011
|52-Week high
|563.00
|52-Week low
|176.00
|P/E
|55.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,322
|Buy Price
|561.00
|Buy Qty
|265.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|537.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.65
|VOLUME
|1620605
|52-Week high
|563.50
|52-Week low
|176.00
|P/E
|55.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1322.00
|Buy Price
|560.90
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|561.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Mastek Ltd.
Mastek Limited (Mastek) publicly held, leading IT player with global operations providing enterprise solutions to insurance, government, and financial services organizations worldwide. The Company was incorporated on 14th May 1982, with its principal offshore delivery facility based at Mumbai, India; Mastek operates across the US, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific regions, also has been at the forefr...> More
Mastek Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,322
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.76
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|96.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.79
News
-
IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high
-
ACE, Mastek, Nitco,Precision Wires from BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week high
-
Top stock recos for today's trade: Buy Hero MotoCorp, Mastek & Force Motors
-
Support for Nifty is seen at 9950, resistance at 10280: Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Nifty to see resistance at 10,300 in truncated week: Prabhudas Lilladher
Announcement
-
Mastek Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
Mastek Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Mastek Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|209.51
|126.12
|66.12
|Other Income
|5.82
|1.86
|212.9
|Total Income
|215.33
|127.98
|68.25
|Total Expenses
|183.82
|112.53
|63.35
|Operating Profit
|31.51
|15.45
|103.95
|Net Profit
|18.43
|11.23
|64.11
|Equity Capital
|11.8
|11.65
|-
Mastek Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Infinite Comp
|492.75
|0.99
|1691.12
|Newgen Software
|242.40
|1.66
|1678.38
|BLS Internat.
|143.55
|-1.00
|1471.39
|Mastek
|558.75
|5.16
|1322.00
|Ramco Systems
|421.85
|0.07
|1288.33
|Sasken Technol.
|735.85
|2.32
|1259.04
|Majesco
|448.55
|-0.99
|1258.63
Mastek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mastek Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|13.42%
|11.01%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|15.67%
|17.40%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|44.38%
|42.46%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|92.74%
|92.60%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|210.07%
|204.71%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|18.76%
|15.94%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mastek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|534.50
|
|563.00
|Week Low/High
|459.45
|
|563.00
|Month Low/High
|459.45
|
|563.00
|YEAR Low/High
|176.00
|
|563.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.50
|
|1537.00
Quick Links for Mastek:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices