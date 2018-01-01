Master Trust Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'85 as Arora Financial Consultants, a private company, Master Trust (MTL) got its present name in Mar.'92. The original promoter was H S Arora. In 1992, R K Singhania joined as a director and co-promoter. MTL was established to provide corporate services, and deal in shares and securities. MTL is actively involved in merchant banking activities since inception and has provided ...> More