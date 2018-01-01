Master Trust Ltd.
|BSE: 511768
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE677D01011
|BSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar
|90.80
|
-1.00
(-1.09%)
|
OPEN
91.80
|
HIGH
91.80
|
LOW
90.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Master Trust Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Master Trust Ltd.
Incorporated in Aug.'85 as Arora Financial Consultants, a private company, Master Trust (MTL) got its present name in Mar.'92. The original promoter was H S Arora. In 1992, R K Singhania joined as a director and co-promoter. MTL was established to provide corporate services, and deal in shares and securities. MTL is actively involved in merchant banking activities since inception and has provided
Master Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|99
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|76.30
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Oct 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|69.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.30
Announcement
-
Subject: Intimation Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window Pursuant To Reg. 29 Of The SEBI (
-
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window Pursuant To Reg. 29 Of The SEBI (Listing O
-
Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Master Trust Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|42.86
|27.27
|57.17
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|42.86
|27.27
|57.17
|Total Expenses
|32.41
|20.39
|58.95
|Operating Profit
|10.45
|6.88
|51.89
|Net Profit
|4.41
|0.69
|539.13
|Equity Capital
|10.92
|10.92
|-
Master Trust Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BNK Capital
|101.25
|2.27
|101.25
|Ausom Enter.
|73.50
|11.62
|100.11
|Sulabh Engineers
|9.84
|0.00
|98.89
|Master Trust
|90.80
|-1.09
|98.79
|Williamson Magor
|90.00
|-3.23
|98.64
|Arnold Holdings
|6.26
|-3.54
|94.15
|Ganges Securitie
|94.05
|-5.00
|94.05
Master Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Master Trust Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.17%
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|-11.67%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.16%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|146.74%
|NA
|5.55%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|247.89%
|NA
|17.27%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|152.92%
|NA
|17.33%
|18.83%
Master Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|90.80
|
|91.80
|Week Low/High
|90.80
|
|95.00
|Month Low/High
|90.80
|
|107.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.00
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|310.00
