Master Trust Ltd.

BSE: 511768 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE677D01011
BSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar 90.80 -1.00
(-1.09%)
OPEN

91.80

 HIGH

91.80

 LOW

90.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Master Trust Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 91.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 91.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 114.45
52-Week low 24.00
P/E 76.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 99
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 90.80
Sell Qty 1222.00
About Master Trust Ltd.

Master Trust Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'85 as Arora Financial Consultants, a private company, Master Trust (MTL) got its present name in Mar.'92. The original promoter was H S Arora. In 1992, R K Singhania joined as a director and co-promoter. MTL was established to provide corporate services, and deal in shares and securities. MTL is actively involved in merchant banking activities since inception and has provided ...> More

Master Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   99
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 76.30
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Oct 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Master Trust Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 42.86 27.27 57.17
Other Income -
Total Income 42.86 27.27 57.17
Total Expenses 32.41 20.39 58.95
Operating Profit 10.45 6.88 51.89
Net Profit 4.41 0.69 539.13
Equity Capital 10.92 10.92 -
Master Trust Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BNK Capital 101.25 2.27 101.25
Ausom Enter. 73.50 11.62 100.11
Sulabh Engineers 9.84 0.00 98.89
Master Trust 90.80 -1.09 98.79
Williamson Magor 90.00 -3.23 98.64
Arnold Holdings 6.26 -3.54 94.15
Ganges Securitie 94.05 -5.00 94.05
Master Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.01
Master Trust Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.17% NA 0.59% -0.50%
1 Month -11.67% NA -1.04% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.16% 1.36%
6 Month 146.74% NA 5.55% 4.74%
1 Year 247.89% NA 17.27% 16.56%
3 Year 152.92% NA 17.33% 18.83%

Master Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 90.80
91.80
Week Low/High 90.80
95.00
Month Low/High 90.80
107.00
YEAR Low/High 24.00
114.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
310.00

