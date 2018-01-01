You are here » Home
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 511688
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE963B01019
|
BSE
LIVE
14:48 | 09 Mar
|
19.15
|
-1.00
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
19.15
|
HIGH
19.15
|
LOW
19.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.15
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|39.10
|52-Week low
|12.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.15
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|19.15
|CLOSE
|20.15
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|39.10
|52-Week low
|12.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.15
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd
Mathew Easow Research Securities Limited provides technical and fundamental analysis to companies, stock brokers, high-net-worth individuals and retail clients, portfolio management and mutual fund applications.
Mathew Easow Research Securities (MERS) was incorporated on August 12, 1994, and obtained certificate of commencement of business on September 1, 1994.
The company has been promoted...> More
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - Financial Results
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.52%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.48%
|3 Month
|-6.81%
|NA
|2.13%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|12.65%
|NA
|5.53%
|4.73%
|1 Year
|-48.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.55%
|3 Year
|-88.14%
|NA
|17.30%
|18.81%
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.15
|
|19.15
|Week Low/High
|17.25
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|16.90
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.60
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|240.00
Quick Links for Mathew Easow Research Securities: