Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.

BSE: 511688 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE963B01019
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 09 Mar 19.15 -1.00
(-4.96%)
OPEN

19.15

 HIGH

19.15

 LOW

19.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd

Mathew Easow Research Securities Limited provides technical and fundamental analysis to companies, stock brokers, high-net-worth individuals and retail clients, portfolio management and mutual fund applications. Mathew Easow Research Securities (MERS) was incorporated on August 12, 1994, and obtained certificate of commencement of business on September 1, 1994. The company has been promoted...

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.06 0.38 178.95
Other Income -
Total Income 1.06 0.38 178.95
Total Expenses 0.42 0.11 281.82
Operating Profit 0.64 0.26 146.15
Net Profit 0.26 0.18 44.44
Equity Capital 6.65 6.65 -
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mefcom Capital 18.60 -4.86 17.00
Cil Securities 26.85 4.68 13.42
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 13.31
Mathew Easow Res 19.15 -4.96 12.73
Action Fin.Serv 9.15 0.00 11.44
Trans Fin. Res. 20.00 0.25 10.04
GFL Financials 3.53 0.00 5.30
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.03
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.52%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.48%
3 Month -6.81% NA 2.13% 1.35%
6 Month 12.65% NA 5.53% 4.73%
1 Year -48.38% NA 17.24% 16.55%
3 Year -88.14% NA 17.30% 18.81%

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.15
19.15
Week Low/High 17.25
20.00
Month Low/High 16.90
20.00
YEAR Low/High 12.60
39.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
240.00

