Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd.

BSE: 526671 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE265N01030
BSE 12:53 | 12 Mar 2.36 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.36

 HIGH

2.36

 LOW

2.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd.

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 3.46 -96.53
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 3.46 -96.53
Total Expenses 0.15 3.53 -95.75
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.07 57.14
Net Profit -0.03 -0.07 57.14
Equity Capital 20.17 20.17 -
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BS 1.20 0.00 53.00
Kaycee Inds. 7668.60 4.91 48.31
Easun Reyrolle 15.50 -2.52 47.74
Matra Kaushal 2.36 0.00 47.60
RTS Power Corpn. 54.80 0.64 44.77
RMC Switchgears 71.00 6.77 43.24
Best & Crompton 3.43 -4.99 42.48
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.79
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -81.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.36
2.36
Week Low/High 2.36
2.00
Month Low/High 2.36
2.00
YEAR Low/High 2.36
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
70.00

