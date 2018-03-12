You are here » Home
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd.
|BSE: 526671
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE265N01030
|
BSE
12:53 | 12 Mar
|
2.36
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.36
|
HIGH
2.36
|
LOW
2.36
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd.
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|3.46
|-96.53
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|3.46
|-96.53
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|3.53
|-95.75
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.07
|57.14
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.07
|57.14
|Equity Capital
|20.17
|20.17
| -
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-81.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.36
|Week Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.36
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|70.00
Quick Links for Matra Kaushal Enterprise: