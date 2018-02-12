JUST IN
Matra Realty Ltd.

BSE: 512167 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190E01021
BSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar 0.44 -0.02
(-4.35%)
OPEN

0.44

 HIGH

0.44

 LOW

0.44
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Matra Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Matra Realty Ltd.

Matra Realty Ltd

Matra Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the realty business of property development. Matra Realty Limited is based in Mumbai, India. Matra Realty was incorporated in 1985. The company was formerly known as Yashraj Securities Limited and changed its name to Matra Realty Limited in August 2007. The Matra brand encompasses a diverse area of operations, compri...> More

Matra Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Matra Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 6.14 6.14 -
Matra Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61
Suryakrupa Fin. 5.89 4.99 0.59
Mid East Port. 1.96 4.81 0.59
Matra Realty 0.44 -4.35 0.54
Minolta Finance 0.52 -3.70 0.52
Indo Credit Cap. 0.66 -4.35 0.48
Devki Leasing 1.26 5.00 0.44
Matra Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 83.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.23
Matra Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.54%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.51%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.33%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.70%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.52%
3 Year 4.76% NA 17.33% 18.78%

Matra Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.44
0.44
Week Low/High 0.00
0.44
Month Low/High 0.44
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.44
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.31
68.00

