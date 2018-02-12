Matra Realty Ltd.
About Matra Realty Ltd.
Matra Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the realty business of property development. Matra Realty Limited is based in Mumbai, India. Matra Realty was incorporated in 1985. The company was formerly known as Yashraj Securities Limited and changed its name to Matra Realty Limited in August 2007. The Matra brand encompasses a diverse area of operations, compri...> More
Matra Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Matra Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|6.14
|6.14
|-
Matra Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Charms Inds.
|1.49
|-4.49
|0.61
|Suryakrupa Fin.
|5.89
|4.99
|0.59
|Mid East Port.
|1.96
|4.81
|0.59
|Matra Realty
|0.44
|-4.35
|0.54
|Minolta Finance
|0.52
|-3.70
|0.52
|Indo Credit Cap.
|0.66
|-4.35
|0.48
|Devki Leasing
|1.26
|5.00
|0.44
Matra Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.54%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.51%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.33%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.70%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.52%
|3 Year
|4.76%
|NA
|17.33%
|18.78%
Matra Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.44
|
|0.44
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.44
|Month Low/High
|0.44
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.44
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.31
|
|68.00
