Matra Realty Ltd

Matra Realty Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the realty business of property development. Matra Realty Limited is based in Mumbai, India. Matra Realty was incorporated in 1985. The company was formerly known as Yashraj Securities Limited and changed its name to Matra Realty Limited in August 2007. The Matra brand encompasses a diverse area of operations, compri...> More