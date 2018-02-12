JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mavi Industries Ltd

Mavi Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500248 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KRISNAFILA ISIN Code: INE073A01019
BSE LIVE 15:20 | 22 Feb 8.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

8.50

 HIGH

8.50

 LOW

8.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mavi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.50
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 10.93
52-Week low 8.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 8.50
Buy Qty 1600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 8.50
CLOSE 8.50
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 10.93
52-Week low 8.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 8.50
Buy Qty 1600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mavi Industries Ltd.

Mavi Industries Ltd

Promoted by O P Agarwal, K K Agarwal, S N Agarwal, R K Agarwal and S V Agarwal, Krishna Filaments (KFL) was incorporated in Jul.'88 as Orkays Rope Manufacturing Company and the name was changed to the present one in Sep.'89. KFL came out with a premium public issue of equity shares in Mar.'94 to part-finance a project to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 8-strand ropes at Nashik. The products o...> More

Mavi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mavi Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 7.79 7.79 -
> More on Mavi Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mavi Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bindal Exports L 15.50 -4.32 7.13
Garware Synth 11.88 -3.41 6.90
Sri Lak.Sar.Arni 19.90 -4.78 6.63
Mavi Industries 8.50 0.00 6.62
LWS Knitwear 13.02 -4.96 6.59
Junction Fabrics 24.50 -3.92 6.59
Perfect-Octave 1.88 -4.57 6.52
> More on Mavi Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mavi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.02
> More on Mavi Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mavi Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.08% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.69% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.48% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year NA NA 16.50% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.56% 18.25%

Mavi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.50
8.50
Week Low/High 0.00
8.50
Month Low/High 8.50
9.00
YEAR Low/High 8.50
11.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
329.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mavi Industries: