Mavi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500248
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KRISNAFILA
|ISIN Code: INE073A01019
|BSE LIVE 15:20 | 22 Feb
|8.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
8.50
|
HIGH
8.50
|
LOW
8.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mavi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.50
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|10.93
|52-Week low
|8.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|8.50
|Buy Qty
|1600.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mavi Industries Ltd.
Promoted by O P Agarwal, K K Agarwal, S N Agarwal, R K Agarwal and S V Agarwal, Krishna Filaments (KFL) was incorporated in Jul.'88 as Orkays Rope Manufacturing Company and the name was changed to the present one in Sep.'89. KFL came out with a premium public issue of equity shares in Mar.'94 to part-finance a project to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 8-strand ropes at Nashik. The products o...> More
Mavi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.66
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017.
Mavi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.79
|7.79
|-
Mavi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bindal Exports L
|15.50
|-4.32
|7.13
|Garware Synth
|11.88
|-3.41
|6.90
|Sri Lak.Sar.Arni
|19.90
|-4.78
|6.63
|Mavi Industries
|8.50
|0.00
|6.62
|LWS Knitwear
|13.02
|-4.96
|6.59
|Junction Fabrics
|24.50
|-3.92
|6.59
|Perfect-Octave
|1.88
|-4.57
|6.52
Mavi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mavi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.08%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.48%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.50%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.56%
|18.25%
Mavi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.50
|
|8.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.50
|Month Low/High
|8.50
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.50
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|329.00
Quick Links for Mavi Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices