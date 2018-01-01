You are here » Home
Max Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 500271
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MFSL
|ISIN Code: INE180A01020
|
BSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
469.05
|
-6.05
(-1.27%)
|
OPEN
479.25
|
HIGH
480.95
|
LOW
469.05
|
NSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
|
470.00
|
-5.05
(-1.06%)
|
OPEN
479.00
|
HIGH
481.75
|
LOW
469.15
About Max Financial Services Ltd.
Max Financial Services Ltd
Max India Limited (MIL) a multi-business corporate was incorporated in 24th February of the year 1988. Focused on Knowledge, People and Service oriented of Healthcare (Max Healthcare), Life Insurance (Max New York Life Insurance), Clinical Research (Neeman Medical International) and also Max maintains interests in Specialty Plastic Products for the packaging industry (Max Speciality Products) and ...> More
Max Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Max Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Max Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|119.74
|103.21
|16.02
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.29
|-58.62
|Total Income
|119.86
|103.5
|15.81
|Total Expenses
|30.58
|22.53
|35.73
|Operating Profit
|89.28
|80.97
|10.26
|Net Profit
|88.8
|80.49
|10.32
|Equity Capital
|53.68
|53.45
| -
Max Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Max Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Max Financial Services Ltd - Research Reports
Max Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.01%
|-5.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-10.00%
|-11.04%
|-1.62%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-16.46%
|-14.90%
|1.55%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-21.35%
|-21.73%
|4.93%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-12.64%
|-12.40%
|16.57%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|-3.92%
|2.13%
|16.64%
|18.27%
Max Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|469.05
|
|480.95
|Week Low/High
|469.05
|
|496.00
|Month Low/High
|469.05
|
|539.00
|YEAR Low/High
|469.05
|
|683.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.22
|
|683.00
Quick Links for Max Financial Services: