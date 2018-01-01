JUST IN
Max Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 500271 Sector: Financials
NSE: MFSL ISIN Code: INE180A01020
BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 469.05 -6.05
(-1.27%)
OPEN

479.25

 HIGH

480.95

 LOW

469.05
NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 470.00 -5.05
(-1.06%)
OPEN

479.00

 HIGH

481.75

 LOW

469.15
OPEN 479.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 475.10
VOLUME 7020
52-Week high 683.20
52-Week low 469.05
P/E 109.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12,589
Buy Price 469.05
Buy Qty 173.00
Sell Price 469.80
Sell Qty 114.00
About Max Financial Services Ltd.

Max Financial Services Ltd

Max India Limited (MIL) a multi-business corporate was incorporated in 24th February of the year 1988. Focused on Knowledge, People and Service oriented of Healthcare (Max Healthcare), Life Insurance (Max New York Life Insurance), Clinical Research (Neeman Medical International) and also Max maintains interests in Specialty Plastic Products for the packaging industry (Max Speciality Products) and ...> More

Max Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,589
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 109.08
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   90.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Max Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 119.74 103.21 16.02
Other Income 0.12 0.29 -58.62
Total Income 119.86 103.5 15.81
Total Expenses 30.58 22.53 35.73
Operating Profit 89.28 80.97 10.26
Net Profit 88.8 80.49 10.32
Equity Capital 53.68 53.45 -
Max Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indiabulls Vent. 268.80 2.73 14121.41
H U D C O 69.65 -1.14 13943.23
Shri.City Union. 1983.80 1.04 13087.13
Max Financial 469.05 -1.27 12589.30
TI Financial 655.00 -2.87 12281.25
JM Financial 132.20 2.56 11075.72
Reliance Capital 425.50 3.59 10752.38
Max Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.29
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 24.62
Insurance 0.02
Mutual Funds 30.73
Indian Public 9.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.20
Max Financial Services Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 542 PDF IconDetails
20/06 Motilal Oswal Buy 473 PDF IconDetails
31/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 356 PDF IconDetails
Max Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.01% -5.04% -0.01% -0.97%
1 Month -10.00% -11.04% -1.62% -0.94%
3 Month -16.46% -14.90% 1.55% 0.89%
6 Month -21.35% -21.73% 4.93% 4.25%
1 Year -12.64% -12.40% 16.57% 16.02%
3 Year -3.92% 2.13% 16.64% 18.27%

Max Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 469.05
480.95
Week Low/High 469.05
496.00
Month Low/High 469.05
539.00
YEAR Low/High 469.05
683.00
All TIME Low/High 5.22
683.00

