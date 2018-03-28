Maximaa Systems Ltd

Incorporated as Shree Laxmi Furniture Manufacturing Company (P) Ltd on 3 Aug.'90, Maximaa Systems (MSL) was converted into a public company and got its present name on 3 Nov.'93. It was promoted by Balubhai Shah, chairman and joint managing director Mayur Shah, managing director Manoj Shah and Mahesh Shah. MSL produces and markets steel furniture and storage systems under the name Maximaa. It ...> More