0.31
(3.93%)
OPEN
8.15
HIGH
8.49
LOW
7.51
About Maximaa Systems Ltd.
Incorporated as Shree Laxmi Furniture Manufacturing Company (P) Ltd on 3 Aug.'90, Maximaa Systems (MSL) was converted into a public company and got its present name on 3 Nov.'93. It was promoted by Balubhai Shah, chairman and joint managing director Mayur Shah, managing director Manoj Shah and Mahesh Shah. MSL produces and markets steel furniture and storage systems under the name Maximaa. It ...> More
Maximaa Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|409.50
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.87
Maximaa Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.67
|3.1
|-13.87
|Other Income
|-0.01
|-
|Total Income
|2.67
|3.09
|-13.59
|Total Expenses
|2.45
|3.3
|-25.76
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|-0.21
|204.76
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.44
|109.09
|Equity Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|-
Maximaa Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trident Texofab
|109.65
|1.53
|43.86
|Mishka Exim
|30.05
|3.62
|43.42
|Negotium Intl.
|10.93
|4.59
|42.85
|Maximaa Systems
|8.19
|3.93
|41.44
|KGN Industries
|1.86
|0.00
|41.39
|Vitan Agro
|4.70
|0.00
|39.25
|T & I Global
|72.00
|-3.03
|36.50
Maximaa Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Maximaa Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.19%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.95%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|27.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Maximaa Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.51
|
|8.49
|Week Low/High
|7.50
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|5.87
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.87
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|26.00
