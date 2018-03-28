JUST IN
Maximaa Systems Ltd.

BSE: 526538 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE161B01036
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 8.19 0.31
(3.93%)
OPEN

8.15

 HIGH

8.49

 LOW

7.51
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maximaa Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Maximaa Systems Ltd.

Maximaa Systems Ltd

Incorporated as Shree Laxmi Furniture Manufacturing Company (P) Ltd on 3 Aug.'90, Maximaa Systems (MSL) was converted into a public company and got its present name on 3 Nov.'93. It was promoted by Balubhai Shah, chairman and joint managing director Mayur Shah, managing director Manoj Shah and Mahesh Shah. MSL produces and markets steel furniture and storage systems under the name Maximaa. It ...> More

Maximaa Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 409.50
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.87
Maximaa Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.67 3.1 -13.87
Other Income -0.01 -
Total Income 2.67 3.09 -13.59
Total Expenses 2.45 3.3 -25.76
Operating Profit 0.22 -0.21 204.76
Net Profit 0.04 -0.44 109.09
Equity Capital 10.12 10.12 -
Maximaa Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trident Texofab 109.65 1.53 43.86
Mishka Exim 30.05 3.62 43.42
Negotium Intl. 10.93 4.59 42.85
Maximaa Systems 8.19 3.93 41.44
KGN Industries 1.86 0.00 41.39
Vitan Agro 4.70 0.00 39.25
T & I Global 72.00 -3.03 36.50
Maximaa Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.04
Maximaa Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.19% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.33% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.95% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.86% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 27.77% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Maximaa Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.51
8.49
Week Low/High 7.50
10.00
Month Low/High 5.87
10.00
YEAR Low/High 5.87
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
26.00

