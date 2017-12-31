Mayur Floorings Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'92, Mayur Floorings was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'94. Promoted by Mahavir N Sundrawat and Mukesh N Sundrawat, the company has its manufacturing facilities at Banswara, Rajasthan, to manufacture polished granite slabs with an installed capacity of 19,200 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'95 to part-financ...> More