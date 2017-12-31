JUST IN
Mayur Floorings Ltd.

BSE: 531221 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 15:00 | 18 Sep Mayur Floorings Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mayur Floorings Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.79
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.52
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 5.79
52-Week low 5.79
P/E 38.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.79
Buy Qty 700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mayur Floorings Ltd.

Mayur Floorings Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'92, Mayur Floorings was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'94. Promoted by Mahavir N Sundrawat and Mukesh N Sundrawat, the company has its manufacturing facilities at Banswara, Rajasthan, to manufacture polished granite slabs with an installed capacity of 19,200 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'95 to part-financ...

Mayur Floorings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mayur Floorings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.55 0.13 323.08
Other Income -
Total Income 0.55 0.13 323.08
Total Expenses 0.48 0.1 380
Operating Profit 0.07 0.04 75
Net Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Equity Capital 5.07 5.07 -
Mayur Floorings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Timbor Home 2.21 -4.74 3.26
City Online Ser. 6.26 0.00 3.23
Valuemart Retail 11.02 4.95 3.09
Mayur Floorings 5.79 4.89 2.94
Rajas. Gases 4.94 0.00 2.65
Ace Tours 2.08 0.00 2.64
Lynx Machinery 41.30 4.96 2.48
Mayur Floorings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.33
Mayur Floorings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mayur Floorings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.79
5.79
Week Low/High 0.00
5.79
Month Low/High 0.00
5.79
YEAR Low/High 5.79
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
21.00

