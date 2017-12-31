Mayur Floorings Ltd.
|BSE: 531221
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 15:00 | 18 Sep
|Mayur Floorings Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mayur Floorings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.52
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|5.79
|52-Week low
|5.79
|P/E
|38.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.79
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Mayur Floorings Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.'92, Mayur Floorings was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'94. Promoted by Mahavir N Sundrawat and Mukesh N Sundrawat, the company has its manufacturing facilities at Banswara, Rajasthan, to manufacture polished granite slabs with an installed capacity of 19,200 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'95 to part-financ...> More
Mayur Floorings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.60
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
Mayur Floorings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.55
|0.13
|323.08
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.55
|0.13
|323.08
|Total Expenses
|0.48
|0.1
|380
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.04
|75
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|-
Mayur Floorings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Timbor Home
|2.21
|-4.74
|3.26
|City Online Ser.
|6.26
|0.00
|3.23
|Valuemart Retail
|11.02
|4.95
|3.09
|Mayur Floorings
|5.79
|4.89
|2.94
|Rajas. Gases
|4.94
|0.00
|2.65
|Ace Tours
|2.08
|0.00
|2.64
|Lynx Machinery
|41.30
|4.96
|2.48
Mayur Floorings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mayur Floorings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mayur Floorings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.79
|
|5.79
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.79
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.79
|YEAR Low/High
|5.79
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|21.00
