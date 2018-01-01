JUST IN
Mayur Leather Products Ltd.

BSE: 531680 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE799E01011
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 18.95 0.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

18.95

 HIGH

18.95

 LOW

17.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mayur Leather Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mayur Leather Products Ltd.

Mayur Leather Products Ltd

Mayur Leather Products Ltd is a publicly held Company engaged in the manufacture and export of leather shoes and shoe uppers. The majority sales of the company comprises of exports. The company has their manufacturing facility located at Jaitpura, Jaipur in Rajasthan. Mayur Leather Products Ltd was incorporated as a private Limited Company on March 13, 1987 at Jaipur.

Mayur Leather Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mayur Leather Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.27 8.24 -60.32
Other Income 0.37 0.34 8.82
Total Income 3.64 8.58 -57.58
Total Expenses 4.47 9.55 -53.19
Operating Profit -0.83 -0.97 14.43
Net Profit -1.03 -1.21 14.88
Equity Capital 4.83 4.83 -
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lawreshwar Poly. 37.65 1.35 51.51
Phoenix Intl. 17.00 -1.45 28.54
Sarup Industries 62.50 -4.94 20.31
Mayur Leather 18.95 4.99 9.15
NB Footwear 6.00 0.00 8.10
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07
Worldwide Leath. 7.00 0.00 2.08
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.85
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.82% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.40% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.07% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -22.02% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mayur Leather Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.15
18.95
Week Low/High 16.45
18.95
Month Low/High 16.45
22.00
YEAR Low/High 16.45
26.00
All TIME Low/High 2.51
164.00

