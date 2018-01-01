Mayur Leather Products Ltd

Mayur Leather Products Ltd is a publicly held Company engaged in the manufacture and export of leather shoes and shoe uppers. The majority sales of the company comprises of exports. The company has their manufacturing facility located at Jaitpura, Jaipur in Rajasthan. Mayur Leather Products Ltd was incorporated as a private Limited Company on March 13, 1987 at Jaipur. The company was establish...> More