You are here » Home
» Company
» Mayur Leather Products Ltd
Mayur Leather Products Ltd.
|BSE: 531680
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE799E01011
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
18.95
|
0.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
18.95
|
HIGH
18.95
|
LOW
17.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mayur Leather Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.05
|VOLUME
|836
|52-Week high
|25.95
|52-Week low
|16.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|17.15
|Buy Qty
|600.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|38.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|18.95
|CLOSE
|18.05
|VOLUME
|836
|52-Week high
|25.95
|52-Week low
|16.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|17.15
|Buy Qty
|600.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|38.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9.15
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mayur Leather Products Ltd.
Mayur Leather Products Ltd
Mayur Leather Products Ltd is a publicly held Company engaged in the manufacture and export of leather shoes and shoe uppers. The majority sales of the company comprises of exports. The company has their manufacturing facility located at Jaitpura, Jaipur in Rajasthan.
Mayur Leather Products Ltd was incorporated as a private Limited Company on March 13, 1987 at Jaipur. The company was establish...> More
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mayur Leather Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.27
|8.24
|-60.32
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.34
|8.82
|Total Income
|3.64
|8.58
|-57.58
|Total Expenses
|4.47
|9.55
|-53.19
|Operating Profit
|-0.83
|-0.97
|14.43
|Net Profit
|-1.03
|-1.21
|14.88
|Equity Capital
|4.83
|4.83
| -
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - Peer Group
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.82%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.40%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-22.02%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mayur Leather Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.15
|
|18.95
|Week Low/High
|16.45
|
|18.95
|Month Low/High
|16.45
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.45
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.51
|
|164.00
Quick Links for Mayur Leather Products: