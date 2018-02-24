Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

Mayur Uniquoters was incorporated as a public limited company in 1992. The company is promoted by the Mayur group with three manufacturing units at Jaipur and an established trading network in synthetic leather. In 1994, the company commenced commercial production of PU/PVC synthetic leather (inst. cap. : six mln linear mtr pa) at Jaitpura, Rajasthan. Its manufacturing unit has plant and machinery...> More