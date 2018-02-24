Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.
|BSE: 522249
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MAYURUNIQ
|ISIN Code: INE040D01038
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|511.85
|
-6.70
(-1.29%)
|
OPEN
520.00
|
HIGH
523.95
|
LOW
506.10
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|514.95
|
-4.45
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
524.00
|
HIGH
524.00
|
LOW
508.05
|OPEN
|520.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|518.55
|VOLUME
|1955
|52-Week high
|568.15
|52-Week low
|315.00
|P/E
|26.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,320
|Buy Price
|511.85
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|524.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|519.40
|VOLUME
|15511
|52-Week high
|569.95
|52-Week low
|311.00
|P/E
|26.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,320
|Buy Price
|513.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|514.85
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.
Mayur Uniquoters was incorporated as a public limited company in 1992. The company is promoted by the Mayur group with three manufacturing units at Jaipur and an established trading network in synthetic leather. In 1994, the company commenced commercial production of PU/PVC synthetic leather (inst. cap. : six mln linear mtr pa) at Jaitpura, Rajasthan. Its manufacturing unit has plant and machinery...> More
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,320
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.18
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.20
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|96.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.32
Announcement
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Post Buyback Public Announcement
-
-
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|137.99
|108.81
|26.82
|Other Income
|1.56
|1.14
|36.84
|Total Income
|139.55
|109.95
|26.92
|Total Expenses
|101.93
|78.34
|30.11
|Operating Profit
|37.61
|31.61
|18.98
|Net Profit
|21.75
|18.02
|20.7
|Equity Capital
|22.89
|22.89
|-
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Time Technoplast
|164.80
|0.00
|3726.13
|Sintex Plastics
|60.25
|0.58
|3579.45
|Nilkamal Ltd
|1654.45
|0.09
|2468.44
|Mayur Uniquote
|511.85
|-1.29
|2319.70
|Jai Corp
|128.75
|0.31
|2296.90
|Wim Plast
|1179.75
|-1.69
|1415.70
|Safari Inds.
|536.30
|1.06
|1193.27
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|22/11
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|471
|Details
|28/08
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|353
|Details
|04/07
|Equirus Securities
|Overweight
|362
|Details
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.49%
|0.97%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.95%
|3.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.69%
|2.19%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|38.34%
|42.15%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|38.38%
|42.23%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|13.47%
|19.38%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|506.10
|
|523.95
|Week Low/High
|487.20
|
|532.00
|Month Low/High
|487.20
|
|532.00
|YEAR Low/High
|315.00
|
|568.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.16
|
|568.00
