Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

BSE: 522249 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MAYURUNIQ ISIN Code: INE040D01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 511.85 -6.70
(-1.29%)
OPEN

520.00

 HIGH

523.95

 LOW

506.10
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 514.95 -4.45
(-0.86%)
OPEN

524.00

 HIGH

524.00

 LOW

508.05
OPEN 520.00
CLOSE 518.55
VOLUME 1955
52-Week high 568.15
52-Week low 315.00
P/E 26.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,320
Buy Price 511.85
Buy Qty 80.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

Mayur Uniquoters was incorporated as a public limited company in 1992. The company is promoted by the Mayur group with three manufacturing units at Jaipur and an established trading network in synthetic leather. In 1994, the company commenced commercial production of PU/PVC synthetic leather (inst. cap. : six mln linear mtr pa) at Jaitpura, Rajasthan. Its manufacturing unit has plant and machinery...> More

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,320
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.18
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.20
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 137.99 108.81 26.82
Other Income 1.56 1.14 36.84
Total Income 139.55 109.95 26.92
Total Expenses 101.93 78.34 30.11
Operating Profit 37.61 31.61 18.98
Net Profit 21.75 18.02 20.7
Equity Capital 22.89 22.89 -
> More on Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Financials Results

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Time Technoplast 164.80 0.00 3726.13
Sintex Plastics 60.25 0.58 3579.45
Nilkamal Ltd 1654.45 0.09 2468.44
Mayur Uniquote 511.85 -1.29 2319.70
Jai Corp 128.75 0.31 2296.90
Wim Plast 1179.75 -1.69 1415.70
Safari Inds. 536.30 1.06 1193.27
> More on Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Peer Group

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.26
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 13.04
Insurance 0.49
Mutual Funds 7.24
Indian Public 12.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.26
> More on Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/11 Equirus Securities Accumulate 471 PDF IconDetails
28/08 Centrum Broking Buy 353 PDF IconDetails
04/07 Equirus Securities Overweight 362 PDF IconDetails
> More on Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Research Reports

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.49% 0.97% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.95% 3.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.69% 2.19% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 38.34% 42.15% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 38.38% 42.23% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 13.47% 19.38% 17.24% 19.02%

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 506.10
523.95
Week Low/High 487.20
532.00
Month Low/High 487.20
532.00
YEAR Low/High 315.00
568.00
All TIME Low/High 0.16
568.00

