Mazda Ltd.
|BSE: 523792
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: MAZDA
|ISIN Code: INE885E01034
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|362.85
|
-0.75
(-0.21%)
|
OPEN
371.00
|
HIGH
371.00
|
LOW
362.00
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|364.80
|
-0.10
(-0.03%)
|
OPEN
371.70
|
HIGH
371.70
|
LOW
361.00
|OPEN
|371.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|364.90
|VOLUME
|6647
|52-Week high
|527.30
|52-Week low
|309.30
|P/E
|15.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|154.57
|Buy Price
|368.00
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|368.75
|Sell Qty
|52.00
About Mazda Ltd.
Mazda Ltd., incorporated in 1990 and started its operations in 1992. The company mainly engaged in manufacturing Vacuum Pumps, Safety Valves, Control Valves etc. The company has completed its negotiations for a technical collaboration with KE Kauer Engineering of Germany for manufacture of Turbine Bypass Valves/Systems and High Pressure Control Valves. During 2001-02 the company has diversi...> More
Mazda Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|155
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.44
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|73.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.01
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|279.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.30
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Under Regulation 13(3) For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30/09/2017
Mazda Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.97
|33.56
|-19.64
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.72
|-18.06
|Total Income
|27.56
|34.28
|-19.6
|Total Expenses
|23.75
|30.74
|-22.74
|Operating Profit
|3.81
|3.54
|7.63
|Net Profit
|1.92
|1.91
|0.52
|Equity Capital
|4.26
|4.26
|-
Mazda Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ador Fontech
|109.90
|-0.95
|192.32
|Revathi Equipmnt
|563.60
|-0.58
|173.03
|Intl. Conveyors
|23.00
|3.14
|155.25
|Mazda
|362.85
|-0.21
|154.57
|Nitin Fire Prot.
|4.99
|-4.41
|145.83
|Roto Pumps
|93.40
|-0.59
|144.30
|Manugraph India
|45.50
|0.00
|138.32
Mazda Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mazda Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|-2.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.14%
|-5.09%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.70%
|-2.47%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.25%
|-1.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|16.22%
|17.51%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|39.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mazda Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|362.00
|
|371.00
|Week Low/High
|362.00
|
|380.00
|Month Low/High
|362.00
|
|408.00
|YEAR Low/High
|305.20
|
|525.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|525.00
