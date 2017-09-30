JUST IN
Mazda Ltd.

BSE: 523792 Sector: Engineering
NSE: MAZDA ISIN Code: INE885E01034
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 362.85 -0.75
(-0.21%)
OPEN

371.00

 HIGH

371.00

 LOW

362.00
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 364.80 -0.10
(-0.03%)
OPEN

371.70

 HIGH

371.70

 LOW

361.00
OPEN 371.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 363.60
VOLUME 1059
52-Week high 525.15
52-Week low 305.20
P/E 15.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 155
Buy Price 363.30
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mazda Ltd.

Mazda Ltd

Mazda Ltd., incorporated in 1990 and started its operations in 1992. The company mainly engaged in manufacturing Vacuum Pumps, Safety Valves, Control Valves etc. The company has completed its negotiations for a technical collaboration with KE Kauer Engineering of Germany for manufacture of Turbine Bypass Valves/Systems and High Pressure Control Valves. During 2001-02 the company has diversi...> More

Mazda Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   155
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   73.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.01
Book Value / Share () [*S] 279.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mazda Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.97 33.56 -19.64
Other Income 0.59 0.72 -18.06
Total Income 27.56 34.28 -19.6
Total Expenses 23.75 30.74 -22.74
Operating Profit 3.81 3.54 7.63
Net Profit 1.92 1.91 0.52
Equity Capital 4.26 4.26 -
Mazda Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ador Fontech 109.90 -0.95 192.32
Revathi Equipmnt 563.60 -0.58 173.03
Intl. Conveyors 23.00 3.14 155.25
Mazda 362.85 -0.21 154.57
Nitin Fire Prot. 4.99 -4.41 145.83
Roto Pumps 93.40 -0.59 144.30
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Mazda Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.50
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.57
Mazda Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.28% -2.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.14% -5.09% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.70% -2.47% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.25% -1.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 16.22% 17.51% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 39.18% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mazda Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 362.00
371.00
Week Low/High 362.00
380.00
Month Low/High 362.00
408.00
YEAR Low/High 305.20
525.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
525.00

Quick Links for Mazda: