MCS Ltd.
|BSE: 523221
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE737A01019
|BSE 15:28 | 21 Nov
|MCS Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|MCS Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.14
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.30
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|3.14
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.45
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About MCS Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company on 26 Apr.'85 by Arun Agarwal as MAS Computer Services, MCS acquired its present name in Aug.'87. Initially, the company commenced business in a small way in Delhi, as registrars and transfer agents to small companies which were not in a position to have full-fledged secretarial and share department by using personal computers. Over a period of time, the bu...> More
MCS Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
MCS Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.27
|-92.59
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.27
|-92.59
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.2
|-75
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.07
|-142.86
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|0.07
|-171.43
|Equity Capital
|5.22
|5.22
|-
MCS Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sri Vajra
|2.47
|-3.89
|1.79
|Sawaca Business
|1.71
|-4.47
|1.78
|Brushman (India)
|1.15
|-4.96
|1.70
|MCS
|3.14
|-4.85
|1.64
|Scope Indus.
|1.52
|0.00
|1.64
|Naisargik Agri.
|2.10
|-4.11
|1.28
|SC Agrotech
|1.73
|0.58
|1.04
MCS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MCS Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-42.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
MCS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.14
|
|3.14
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.14
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.14
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.14
|All TIME Low/High
|2.32
|
|90.00
Quick Links for MCS:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices