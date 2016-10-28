JUST IN
MCS Ltd.

BSE: 523221 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE737A01019
BSE 15:28 | 21 Nov MCS Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan MCS Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.14
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.30
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 3.14
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.45
Sell Qty 300.00
About MCS Ltd.

MCS Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 26 Apr.'85 by Arun Agarwal as MAS Computer Services, MCS acquired its present name in Aug.'87. Initially, the company commenced business in a small way in Delhi, as registrars and transfer agents to small companies which were not in a position to have full-fledged secretarial and share department by using personal computers. Over a period of time, the bu...

MCS Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

MCS Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.27 -92.59
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.27 -92.59
Total Expenses 0.05 0.2 -75
Operating Profit -0.03 0.07 -142.86
Net Profit -0.05 0.07 -171.43
Equity Capital 5.22 5.22 -
MCS Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sri Vajra 2.47 -3.89 1.79
Sawaca Business 1.71 -4.47 1.78
Brushman (India) 1.15 -4.96 1.70
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64
Scope Indus. 1.52 0.00 1.64
Naisargik Agri. 2.10 -4.11 1.28
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04
MCS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.97
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.95
MCS Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -42.17% NA 17.24% 19.02%

MCS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.14
3.14
Week Low/High 0.00
3.14
Month Low/High 0.00
3.14
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.14
All TIME Low/High 2.32
90.00

