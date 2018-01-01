JUST IN
Medi Caps Ltd.

BSE: 523144 Sector: Others
NSE: MEDICAPS ISIN Code: INE442D01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 24.95 1.75
(7.54%)
OPEN

23.55

 HIGH

25.35

 LOW

23.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Medi Caps Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Medi Caps Ltd.

Medi Caps Ltd

Medi-caps was incorporated by S L Mittal in Aug.'83 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'86. Pharmaceutical companies procure empty hard gelatine capsules from Medi-caps for dosaged medicines meant for oral administration. The company is the second-largest manufacturer of empty hard gelatine capsules in India. It takes several years for a company...> More

Medi Caps Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Medi Caps Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.08 6.65 -8.57
Other Income -
Total Income 6.08 6.65 -8.57
Total Expenses 5.74 6.13 -6.36
Operating Profit 0.33 0.53 -37.74
Net Profit 0.13 0.33 -60.61
Equity Capital 12.47 12.47 -
Medi Caps Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Celestial Biolab 14.55 -3.00 32.87
Arvind Remedies 4.70 -4.86 32.02
Ortin Labs. 18.75 0.00 31.76
Medi Caps 24.95 7.54 31.11
Plethico Pharma. 7.94 -4.91 27.05
Phaarmasia 37.55 -1.96 25.65
ANG Lifesciences 48.00 -6.34 24.86
Medi Caps Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.14
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 44.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.81
Medi Caps Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.40% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.59% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.27% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.52% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 70.07% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Medi Caps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.55
25.35
Week Low/High 23.20
26.00
Month Low/High 23.20
29.00
YEAR Low/High 20.25
38.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
40.00

