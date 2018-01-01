Medi Caps Ltd.
|BSE: 523144
|Sector: Others
|NSE: MEDICAPS
|ISIN Code: INE442D01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|24.95
|
1.75
(7.54%)
|
OPEN
23.55
|
HIGH
25.35
|
LOW
23.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Medi Caps Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.20
|VOLUME
|2415
|52-Week high
|38.00
|52-Week low
|20.25
|P/E
|58.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|58.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Medi Caps Ltd.
Medi-caps was incorporated by S L Mittal in Aug.'83 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'86. Pharmaceutical companies procure empty hard gelatine capsules from Medi-caps for dosaged medicines meant for oral administration. The company is the second-largest manufacturer of empty hard gelatine capsules in India. It takes several years for a company...> More
Medi Caps Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
Announcement
-
-
Corporate Announcement U/R 29(1)(A)Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Regarding Intimation Of Holdi
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Medi Caps Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.08
|6.65
|-8.57
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|6.08
|6.65
|-8.57
|Total Expenses
|5.74
|6.13
|-6.36
|Operating Profit
|0.33
|0.53
|-37.74
|Net Profit
|0.13
|0.33
|-60.61
|Equity Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|-
Medi Caps Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Celestial Biolab
|14.55
|-3.00
|32.87
|Arvind Remedies
|4.70
|-4.86
|32.02
|Ortin Labs.
|18.75
|0.00
|31.76
|Medi Caps
|24.95
|7.54
|31.11
|Plethico Pharma.
|7.94
|-4.91
|27.05
|Phaarmasia
|37.55
|-1.96
|25.65
|ANG Lifesciences
|48.00
|-6.34
|24.86
Medi Caps Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Medi Caps Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.40%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.27%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.52%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|70.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Medi Caps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.55
|
|25.35
|Week Low/High
|23.20
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|23.20
|
|29.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.25
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|40.00
