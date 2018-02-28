JUST IN
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.

BSE: 512267 Sector: Media
NSE: MMWL ISIN Code: INE200D01020
BSE LIVE 15:00 | 28 Feb 5.61 -0.29
(-4.92%)
OPEN

5.61

 HIGH

5.61

 LOW

5.61
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 09 Oct Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.90
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 9.48
52-Week low 5.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 635
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.61
Sell Qty 125.00
About Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd

Media Matrix Worldwide (MMWL) is a leading company in the business of quality content TV & music software feature film production with focus on the worldwide market. The company produces television serials in thriller romance and comedy genres; arranges film completion guarantee bonds; makes corporate Ad Films; launches and produces music videos; develops animation and software products; and offer...> More

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   635
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 234.74 76.28 207.73
Other Income 1.12 0.53 111.32
Total Income 235.86 76.81 207.07
Total Expenses 235.8 65.8 258.36
Operating Profit 0.06 11.01 -99.46
Net Profit -1.61 7.09 -122.71
Equity Capital 113.27 113.27 -
> More on Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Financials Results

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balaji Telefilms 131.25 2.94 1327.59
Siti Networks 14.65 -6.09 1277.63
Saregama India 664.00 0.43 1156.02
Media Matrix 5.61 -4.92 635.44
Millitoons Ent. 31.40 -0.79 534.11
Channel Nine 19.50 -1.76 454.16
Adlabs Entert. 50.40 -1.47 443.82
> More on Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Peer Group

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.85
> More on Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.53% -0.44%
1 Month -4.75% NA -1.10% -0.41%
3 Month -13.69% NA 2.10% 1.43%
6 Month -6.66% NA 5.49% 4.81%
1 Year -34.39% NA 17.20% 16.64%
3 Year -6.34% NA 17.26% 18.91%

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.61
5.61
Week Low/High 0.00
5.61
Month Low/High 5.06
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.06
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
15.00

