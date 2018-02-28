You are here » Home
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.
|BSE: 512267
|Sector: Media
|NSE: MMWL
|ISIN Code: INE200D01020
|
BSE
LIVE
15:00 | 28 Feb
|
5.61
|
-0.29
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
5.61
|
HIGH
5.61
|
LOW
5.61
|
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 09 Oct
|
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
Media Matrix Worldwide (MMWL) is a leading company in the business of quality content TV & music software feature film production with focus on the worldwide market. The company produces television serials in thriller romance and comedy genres; arranges film completion guarantee bonds; makes corporate Ad Films; launches and produces music videos; develops animation and software products; and offer...> More
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|234.74
|76.28
|207.73
|Other Income
|1.12
|0.53
|111.32
|Total Income
|235.86
|76.81
|207.07
|Total Expenses
|235.8
|65.8
|258.36
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|11.01
|-99.46
|Net Profit
|-1.61
|7.09
|-122.71
|Equity Capital
|113.27
|113.27
| -
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - Peer Group
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.44%
|1 Month
|-4.75%
|NA
|-1.10%
|-0.41%
|3 Month
|-13.69%
|NA
|2.10%
|1.43%
|6 Month
|-6.66%
|NA
|5.49%
|4.81%
|1 Year
|-34.39%
|NA
|17.20%
|16.64%
|3 Year
|-6.34%
|NA
|17.26%
|18.91%
Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.61
|
|5.61
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.61
|Month Low/High
|5.06
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.06
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|15.00
