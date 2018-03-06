Medicamen Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 531146
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE646B01010
About Medicamen Biotech Ltd.
Medicamen Biotech Ltd is a widely held, Globally Recognized public limited company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations in overseas and domestic markets. The company is engaged in manufacture and distribution of medicines. They manufacturer and supply the range of products such as tablets, capsules, liquid syrup and dry syrup (beta lactum and non beta lactum) and o...> More
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|766
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|81.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|47.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.23
Announcement
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.91
|22.9
|21.88
|Other Income
|0.78
|-
|Total Income
|28.69
|22.9
|25.28
|Total Expenses
|24.19
|20.18
|19.87
|Operating Profit
|4.49
|2.72
|65.07
|Net Profit
|2.68
|1.15
|133.04
|Equity Capital
|11.07
|10.52
|-
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TTK Healthcare
|1191.25
|-0.47
|925.60
|Gufic BioScience
|106.80
|-2.15
|826.63
|Amrutanjan Healt
|553.35
|-1.12
|807.89
|Medicamen Biotec
|673.20
|1.86
|766.10
|DIL
|3321.45
|0.00
|760.61
|RPG LifeScience.
|433.90
|1.33
|717.56
|Nectar Lifesci.
|29.30
|-0.85
|657.20
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.35%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.11%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.27%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|40.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|661.05
|
|695.35
|Week Low/High
|653.45
|
|765.00
|Month Low/High
|560.00
|
|765.00
|YEAR Low/High
|456.00
|
|784.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|784.00
