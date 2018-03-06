JUST IN
Medicamen Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 531146 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE646B01010
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 673.20 12.30
(1.86%)
OPEN

695.35

 HIGH

695.35

 LOW

661.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Medicamen Biotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Medicamen Biotech Ltd.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd

Medicamen Biotech Ltd is a widely held, Globally Recognized public limited company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations in overseas and domestic markets. The company is engaged in manufacture and distribution of medicines. They manufacturer and supply the range of products such as tablets, capsules, liquid syrup and dry syrup (beta lactum and non beta lactum) and o...> More

Medicamen Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   766
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 81.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Medicamen Biotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.91 22.9 21.88
Other Income 0.78 -
Total Income 28.69 22.9 25.28
Total Expenses 24.19 20.18 19.87
Operating Profit 4.49 2.72 65.07
Net Profit 2.68 1.15 133.04
Equity Capital 11.07 10.52 -
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TTK Healthcare 1191.25 -0.47 925.60
Gufic BioScience 106.80 -2.15 826.63
Amrutanjan Healt 553.35 -1.12 807.89
Medicamen Biotec 673.20 1.86 766.10
DIL 3321.45 0.00 760.61
RPG LifeScience. 433.90 1.33 717.56
Nectar Lifesci. 29.30 -0.85 657.20
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.48
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.68
Medicamen Biotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.35% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.11% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.27% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 40.07% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Medicamen Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 661.05
695.35
Week Low/High 653.45
765.00
Month Low/High 560.00
765.00
YEAR Low/High 456.00
784.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
784.00

