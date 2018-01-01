You are here » Home
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.
|BSE: 526301
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE047C01019
|
BSE
14:10 | 12 Feb
|
21.70
|
-1.10
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
21.70
|
HIGH
21.70
|
LOW
21.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|40.85
|52-Week low
|13.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|21.70
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|21.70
|CLOSE
|22.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|40.85
|52-Week low
|13.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|21.70
|Sell Qty
|150.00
About Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'93, Medinova Diagnostic Services commenced its business on 26 Mar.'93. It is promoted by A Raghava Reddy, the chairman of the company. It belongs to Standard Organics group.
MDSL has acquired the business and undertaking of the diagnostic services division of Standard Medical & Pharmaceuticals (SMPL) as a going concern together with assets and liabilities from 1 Apr.'93. It...> More
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - Financial Results
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - Peer Group
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-44.29%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-32.08%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.70
|
|21.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.70
|Month Low/High
|21.70
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.80
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Medinova Diagnostic Services: