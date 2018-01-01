JUST IN
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

BSE: 526301 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE047C01019
BSE 14:10 | 12 Feb 21.70 -1.10
(-4.82%)
OPEN

21.70

 HIGH

21.70

 LOW

21.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 21.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.80
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 40.85
52-Week low 13.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.70
Sell Qty 150.00
About Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'93, Medinova Diagnostic Services commenced its business on 26 Mar.'93. It is promoted by A Raghava Reddy, the chairman of the company. It belongs to Standard Organics group. MDSL has acquired the business and undertaking of the diagnostic services division of Standard Medical & Pharmaceuticals (SMPL) as a going concern together with assets and liabilities from 1 Apr.'93. It...> More

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -8.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.3 1.78 29.21
Other Income -
Total Income 2.3 1.79 28.49
Total Expenses 1.87 1.89 -1.06
Operating Profit 0.43 -0.11 490.91
Net Profit -0.23 -1.02 77.45
Equity Capital 9.96 9.46 -
> More on Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Financials Results

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lotus Eye Hospit 30.00 2.74 62.40
Centenial Surgic 78.60 4.94 28.69
N G Inds. 72.70 0.62 24.35
Medinova Diagno. 21.70 -4.82 21.66
Kids Medical 28.50 -5.00 20.21
Span Divergent 34.05 0.00 18.59
Looks Health 16.45 4.78 17.27
> More on Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Peer Group

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.84
> More on Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.43% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -44.29% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -32.08% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.70
21.70
Week Low/High 0.00
21.70
Month Low/High 21.70
22.00
YEAR Low/High 13.80
41.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
50.00

