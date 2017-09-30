You are here » Home
» Company
» Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.
|BSE: 531176
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE186C01015
|
BSE
14:26 | 28 Feb
|
18.60
|
-0.95
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
19.75
|
HIGH
19.80
|
LOW
18.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.55
|VOLUME
|1948
|52-Week high
|25.05
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|10.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.60
|Sell Qty
|98.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|19.75
|CLOSE
|19.55
|VOLUME
|1948
|52-Week high
|25.05
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|10.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.60
|Sell Qty
|98.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.00
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd
Mefcom Capital Markets Limited.(MCML), the Delhi based NBFC company is into Investments, Hire Purchase & Leasing and Merchant Banking activities.
MCML is also the holding company of Mefcom Agro Industries Ltd., which is into manufacturer & export of agro based food products. It shall also become a holding company of Mefcom Securities Ltd, Which is the member of DSE, BSE, NSE and OTCEI....> More
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.36
|0.04
|13300
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|12.5
|Total Income
|5.45
|0.11
|4854.55
|Total Expenses
|4.38
|0.35
|1151.43
|Operating Profit
|1.07
|-0.24
|545.83
|Net Profit
|1.06
|-0.24
|541.67
|Equity Capital
|9.14
|9.14
| -
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|31.91%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.60
|
|19.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.80
|Month Low/High
|18.60
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.00
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.33
|
|75.00
Quick Links for Mefcom Capital Markets: