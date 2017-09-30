JUST IN
Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.

BSE: 531176 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE186C01015
BSE 14:26 | 28 Feb 18.60 -0.95
(-4.86%)
OPEN

19.75

 HIGH

19.80

 LOW

18.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd

Mefcom Capital Markets Limited.(MCML), the Delhi based NBFC company is into Investments, Hire Purchase & Leasing and Merchant Banking activities. MCML is also the holding company of Mefcom Agro Industries Ltd., which is into manufacturer & export of agro based food products. It shall also become a holding company of Mefcom Securities Ltd, Which is the member of DSE, BSE, NSE and OTCEI....> More

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.36 0.04 13300
Other Income 0.09 0.08 12.5
Total Income 5.45 0.11 4854.55
Total Expenses 4.38 0.35 1151.43
Operating Profit 1.07 -0.24 545.83
Net Profit 1.06 -0.24 541.67
Equity Capital 9.14 9.14 -
> More on Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Financials Results

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Integ. Fin. Serv 39.85 -4.89 23.91
Sunbright Stock 18.50 -4.88 22.24
Ajcon Global 34.05 -4.89 20.84
Mefcom Capital 18.60 -4.86 17.00
Cil Securities 26.90 4.87 13.45
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 13.31
Mathew Easow Res 19.15 -4.96 12.73
> More on Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Peer Group

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.30
> More on Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.13% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 31.91% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.60
19.80
Week Low/High 0.00
19.80
Month Low/High 18.60
23.00
YEAR Low/High 8.00
25.00
All TIME Low/High 1.33
75.00

Quick Links for Mefcom Capital Markets: