Mega Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531417 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE804B01023
BSE 14:41 | 12 Mar 1.26 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.26

 HIGH

1.26

 LOW

1.26
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mega Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.26
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.26
VOLUME 34710
52-Week high 1.26
52-Week low 0.38
P/E 1.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 1.26
Buy Qty 16919.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mega Corporation Ltd.

Mega Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1985,Mega Corporation Limited (MCL) is engaged in the business of operating air chartered services (non-schedule air craft). The Company operates in two business segments,air charter services, and finance and investments. The Company's subsidiaries include Mega Airways Limited and Mega Holidays Limited. It also offers radio taxi services.

Mega Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.94
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mega Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.83 0.36 1241.67
Other Income -
Total Income 4.83 0.36 1241.67
Total Expenses 0.2 0.06 233.33
Operating Profit 4.63 0.3 1443.33
Net Profit 4.38 0.21 1985.71
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Mega Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
P. H. Capital 43.65 4.93 13.10
Indus Finance 14.15 0.00 13.10
Prism Finance 19.85 4.75 12.90
Mega Corp. 1.26 0.00 12.60
Indiaco Ventures 6.77 4.96 12.56
Sun Techno 0.19 -5.00 12.40
Dhanuka Commerc. 7.20 -3.36 12.05
Mega Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.38
Mega Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 293.75% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mega Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.26
1.26
Week Low/High 1.26
1.00
Month Low/High 1.26
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.38
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
64.00

