Mega Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531417
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE804B01023
|BSE 14:41 | 12 Mar
|1.26
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.26
|
HIGH
1.26
|
LOW
1.26
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mega Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.26
|VOLUME
|34710
|52-Week high
|1.26
|52-Week low
|0.38
|P/E
|1.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|1.26
|Buy Qty
|16919.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mega Corporation Ltd.
Incorporated in 1985,Mega Corporation Limited (MCL) is engaged in the business of operating air chartered services (non-schedule air craft). The Company operates in two business segments,air charter services, and finance and investments. The Company's subsidiaries include Mega Airways Limited and Mega Holidays Limited. It also offers radio taxi services. It offers its services under the brand name...> More
Mega Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.94
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Certificate Of Registration Of The Special Resolution Confirming Alteration Of Object
-
-
Voting Results And Proceedings Of Postal Ballot (Including E-Voting) Along With Scrutinizer Report.
-
Voting Results And Proceedings Of Postal Ballot (Including E-Voting) Along With Scrutinizer Report.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
Mega Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.83
|0.36
|1241.67
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|4.83
|0.36
|1241.67
|Total Expenses
|0.2
|0.06
|233.33
|Operating Profit
|4.63
|0.3
|1443.33
|Net Profit
|4.38
|0.21
|1985.71
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Mega Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
|Indus Finance
|14.15
|0.00
|13.10
|Prism Finance
|19.85
|4.75
|12.90
|Mega Corp.
|1.26
|0.00
|12.60
|Indiaco Ventures
|6.77
|4.96
|12.56
|Sun Techno
|0.19
|-5.00
|12.40
|Dhanuka Commerc.
|7.20
|-3.36
|12.05
Mega Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mega Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|293.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mega Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.26
|
|1.26
|Week Low/High
|1.26
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.26
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.38
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|64.00
Quick Links for Mega Corporation:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices