Mega Fin (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 532105
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE524D01015
|BSE 11:47 | 18 Dec
|Mega Fin (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mega Fin (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.05
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|8.87
|52-Week low
|8.87
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Mega Fin (India) Ltd.
Mega Fin (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.99
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Grievance Redressal Mechanism Under Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Dis
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40 (9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.
-
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017.
Mega Fin (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-500
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-400
|Equity Capital
|9.18
|9.18
|-
Mega Fin (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Basil Infra
|26.20
|-4.90
|7.47
|Oasis Sec.
|40.00
|0.00
|7.40
|DJS Stock
|0.97
|-4.90
|7.32
|Mega Fin (India)
|8.87
|-1.99
|7.26
|Shree Rang Mark
|10.94
|4.99
|7.22
|Nalin Lease Fin.
|21.95
|-4.98
|7.16
|Golech.Glob.Fin.
|13.00
|-0.76
|7.15
Mega Fin (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mega Fin (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mega Fin (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.87
|
|8.87
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.87
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.87
|YEAR Low/High
|8.87
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.20
|
|11.00
