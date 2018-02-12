Megasoft Ltd

Megasoft Limited (Megasoft) is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which was incorporated on 29th June 1999 that focuses its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company provides telecom services throughout the globe under XIUS-bcgi and also offers Outsourcing, Off-shoring and back-office services to other product companies in the areas of Product Life C...> More