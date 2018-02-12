Megasoft Ltd.
|BSE: 532408
|Sector: IT
|NSE: MEGASOFT
|ISIN Code: INE933B01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|12.11
|
-0.50
(-3.97%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.95
|
LOW
12.01
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|12.20
|
-0.30
(-2.40%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
12.90
|
LOW
11.90
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.61
|VOLUME
|13882
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|78140
|52-Week high
|24.90
|52-Week low
|11.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54
|Buy Price
|12.10
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|12.30
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|12.50
|CLOSE
|12.61
|VOLUME
|13882
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|78140
|52-Week high
|24.90
|52-Week low
|11.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|53.61
|Buy Price
|12.10
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|12.30
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Megasoft Ltd.
Megasoft Limited (Megasoft) is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which was incorporated on 29th June 1999 that focuses its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company provides telecom services throughout the globe under XIUS-bcgi and also offers Outsourcing, Off-shoring and back-office services to other product companies in the areas of Product Life C...> More
Megasoft Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|54
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.38
Announcement
Megasoft Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.44
|20.27
|-9.03
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.19
|-21.05
|Total Income
|18.59
|20.46
|-9.14
|Total Expenses
|16.65
|18.35
|-9.26
|Operating Profit
|1.94
|2.11
|-8.06
|Net Profit
|-0.54
|-1.15
|53.04
|Equity Capital
|44.27
|44.27
|-
Megasoft Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|COSYN
|78.90
|1.28
|59.18
|California Soft.
|46.50
|-4.91
|57.52
|Softsol India
|33.60
|5.00
|56.52
|Megasoft
|12.11
|-3.97
|53.61
|Integra Tele.
|50.30
|0.60
|53.12
|Unisys Soft.
|22.90
|1.33
|52.67
|SagarSoft (India
|81.70
|0.93
|45.43
Megasoft Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Megasoft Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.30%
|-8.96%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.90%
|-14.39%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.44%
|-9.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.71%
|-16.15%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-39.60%
|-37.91%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|133.78%
|125.93%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Megasoft Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.01
|
|12.95
|Week Low/High
|12.01
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.01
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.50
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.08
|
|205.00
