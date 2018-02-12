JUST IN
Megasoft Ltd.

BSE: 532408 Sector: IT
NSE: MEGASOFT ISIN Code: INE933B01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 12.11 -0.50
(-3.97%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.95

 LOW

12.01
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 12.20 -0.30
(-2.40%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

12.90

 LOW

11.90
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.61
VOLUME 13882
52-Week high 24.95
52-Week low 11.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Megasoft Ltd.

Megasoft Ltd

Megasoft Limited (Megasoft) is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which was incorporated on 29th June 1999 that focuses its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company provides telecom services throughout the globe under XIUS-bcgi and also offers Outsourcing, Off-shoring and back-office services to other product companies in the areas of Product Life C...> More

Megasoft Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   54
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Megasoft Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.44 20.27 -9.03
Other Income 0.15 0.19 -21.05
Total Income 18.59 20.46 -9.14
Total Expenses 16.65 18.35 -9.26
Operating Profit 1.94 2.11 -8.06
Net Profit -0.54 -1.15 53.04
Equity Capital 44.27 44.27 -
Megasoft Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
COSYN 78.90 1.28 59.18
California Soft. 46.50 -4.91 57.52
Softsol India 33.60 5.00 56.52
Megasoft 12.11 -3.97 53.61
Integra Tele. 50.30 0.60 53.12
Unisys Soft. 22.90 1.33 52.67
SagarSoft (India 81.70 0.93 45.43
Megasoft Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.24
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.07
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.35
Megasoft Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.30% -8.96% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.90% -14.39% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.44% -9.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.71% -16.15% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -39.60% -37.91% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 133.78% 125.93% 17.24% 19.01%

Megasoft Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.01
12.95
Week Low/High 12.01
14.00
Month Low/High 12.01
16.00
YEAR Low/High 11.50
25.00
All TIME Low/High 4.08
205.00

