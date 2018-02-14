Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd

Meglon Infra - Real (India) Limited was Incorporated as Public Limited Company in the year 1987 as Leafin Investments Limited. In May 25, 1987, the name of the Company was changed to Leafin Financial Services Limited, again on February 13, 1996 the name of the Company changed from Leafin Financial Services Limited to Canaan International Credicap Limited, In the year 1999 the Company has diver...> More