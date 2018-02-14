You are here » Home
» Company
» Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 511367
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE218B01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:10 | 05 Mar
|
10.49
|
-0.55
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
10.49
|
HIGH
10.49
|
LOW
10.49
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.04
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|17.35
|52-Week low
|10.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.49
|Sell Qty
|995.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.49
|CLOSE
|11.04
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|17.35
|52-Week low
|10.49
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.49
|Sell Qty
|995.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.24
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd.
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd
Meglon Infra - Real (India) Limited was Incorporated as Public Limited Company in the year 1987 as Leafin Investments Limited. In May 25, 1987, the name of the Company was changed to Leafin Financial Services Limited, again on February 13, 1996 the name of the Company changed from Leafin Financial Services Limited to Canaan International Credicap Limited,
In the year 1999 the Company has diver...> More
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.36%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.26%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.93%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.32%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.00%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.07%
|18.62%
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.49
|
|10.49
|Week Low/High
|10.49
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|10.49
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.49
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.95
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Meglon Infra-Real (India):