Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd.

BSE: 511367 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE218B01018
BSE LIVE 14:10 | 05 Mar 10.49 -0.55
(-4.98%)
OPEN

10.49

 HIGH

10.49

 LOW

10.49
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd.

Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd

Meglon Infra - Real (India) Limited was Incorporated as Public Limited Company in the year 1987 as Leafin Investments Limited. In May 25, 1987, the name of the Company was changed to Leafin Financial Services Limited, again on February 13, 1996 the name of the Company changed from Leafin Financial Services Limited to Canaan International Credicap Limited, In the year 1999 the Company has diver...> More

Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 0.05 40
Other Income -
Total Income 0.07 0.05 40
Total Expenses 0.03 0.05 -40
Operating Profit 0.04 -
Net Profit 0.04 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ajel 4.90 3.38 5.71
Wisec Global 5.24 -4.90 5.66
Southern Infosy. 11.15 0.00 5.60
Meglon Infra 10.49 -4.98 5.24
Twinstar Indus. 2.32 4.98 5.22
Megri Soft 15.90 0.00 4.99
Cura Tech. 4.97 -4.97 4.75
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.98
Banks/FIs 1.42
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.49
Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.36% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.26% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.93% 1.18%
6 Month NA NA 5.32% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 17.00% 16.35%
3 Year NA NA 17.07% 18.62%

Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.49
10.49
Week Low/High 10.49
10.00
Month Low/High 10.49
12.00
YEAR Low/High 10.49
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.95
28.00

