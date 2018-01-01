You are here » Home
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511740
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE239B01014
|
BSE
LIVE
15:17 | 16 Feb
|
8.67
|
-0.44
(-4.83%)
|
OPEN
8.67
|
HIGH
8.67
|
LOW
8.67
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.11
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.02
|52-Week low
|7.50
|P/E
|23.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|8.67
|Buy Qty
|1400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|8.67
|CLOSE
|9.11
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.02
|52-Week low
|7.50
|P/E
|23.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|8.67
|Buy Qty
|1400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd
Incorporated in 1993, as a Private limited company named Mehta Housing Finance
Private Limited and It was converted into public limited in Aug, 94.
The company is promoted by Mehta Integrated Finance, engaged in Leasing,
Hire Purchase, and Merchant Banking activities. Naranbhai H Bhatt is the
Chairman of the company.
The company has Started with the building Housing Finance Portfolio and ...> More
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.51%
|1 Month
|-4.83%
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.48%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.73%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.55%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|18.82%
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.67
|
|8.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.67
|Month Low/High
|8.67
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.50
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Mehta Housing Finance: