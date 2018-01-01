JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mehta Housing Finance Ltd

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511740 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE239B01014
BSE LIVE 15:17 | 16 Feb 8.67 -0.44
(-4.83%)
OPEN

8.67

 HIGH

8.67

 LOW

8.67
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.67
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.11
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.02
52-Week low 7.50
P/E 23.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 8.67
Buy Qty 1400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 8.67
CLOSE 9.11
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.02
52-Week low 7.50
P/E 23.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 8.67
Buy Qty 1400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd

Incorporated in 1993, as a Private limited company named Mehta Housing Finance Private Limited and It was converted into public limited in Aug, 94. The company is promoted by Mehta Integrated Finance, engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchase, and Merchant Banking activities. Naranbhai H Bhatt is the Chairman of the company. The company has Started with the building Housing Finance Portfolio and ...> More

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 3.8 3.08 -
> More on Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Financials Results

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Investa 3.74 0.00 2.81
Ramsons Projects 9.09 0.00 2.74
Tiaan Ayurvedic 8.72 -1.91 2.70
Mehta Housg. Fin 8.67 -4.83 2.67
TTI Enterprise 1.04 -4.59 2.64
Rockon Enterp. 1.55 0.00 2.56
Indergiri Fin. 4.97 -4.97 2.51
> More on Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Peer Group

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.52
> More on Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.51%
1 Month -4.83% NA -1.05% -0.48%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.35%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.73%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.55%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 18.82%

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.67
8.67
Week Low/High 0.00
8.67
Month Low/High 8.67
9.00
YEAR Low/High 7.50
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mehta Housing Finance: