Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511377
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE240B01012
|
BSE
LIVE
10:41 | 06 Mar
|
12.74
|
-0.26
(-2.00%)
|
OPEN
12.74
|
HIGH
12.74
|
LOW
12.74
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.74
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|14.46
|52-Week low
|3.12
|P/E
|79.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.74
|Sell Qty
|499.00
|OPEN
|12.74
|CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|14.46
|52-Week low
|3.12
|P/E
|79.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.74
|Sell Qty
|499.00
About Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd
Incorporated in Feb.'85 as a private limited company, Mehta Integrated Finance was promoted by Darshan Mehta. It was converted into a public limited company in May '92.
The company is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase and investment in shares and securities. Its main activity is leasing, which accounts for more than 75% of its activities.
In 1993, the company undertook a major expansion in i...> More
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.00%
|NA
|0.43%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.19%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|85.99%
|NA
|2.00%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.39%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.09%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|114.12%
|NA
|17.15%
|18.68%
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.74
|
|12.74
|Week Low/High
|12.74
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|12.74
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.12
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|55.00
Quick Links for Mehta Integrated Finance: