Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511377 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE240B01012
About Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'85 as a private limited company, Mehta Integrated Finance was promoted by Darshan Mehta. It was converted into a public limited company in May '92. The company is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase and investment in shares and securities. Its main activity is leasing, which accounts for more than 75% of its activities. In 1993, the company undertook a major expansion in i...> More

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 79.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.1 0.08 25
Total Income 0.1 0.08 25
Total Expenses 0.21 0.08 162.5
Operating Profit -0.11 -
Net Profit -0.11 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trimurthi 8.00 0.00 6.48
Bharat Bhushan 19.00 7.34 6.42
Margo Finance 14.05 0.00 6.42
Mehta Integrat. 12.74 -2.00 6.37
BOSTON LEA.&FIN. 9.22 -4.95 6.36
Dynamic Archist. 12.50 25.00 6.26
Polytex India 4.61 0.00 6.22
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.36
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.00% NA 0.43% -0.63%
1 Month NA NA -1.19% -0.59%
3 Month 85.99% NA 2.00% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.39% 4.61%
1 Year NA NA 17.09% 16.42%
3 Year 114.12% NA 17.15% 18.68%

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.74
12.74
Week Low/High 12.74
13.00
Month Low/High 12.74
13.00
YEAR Low/High 3.12
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
55.00

