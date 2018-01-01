JUST IN
Mehta Securities Ltd.

BSE: 511738 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE241B01010
BSE LIVE 11:41 | 08 Mar 10.50 -0.50
(-4.55%)
OPEN

10.50

 HIGH

10.50

 LOW

10.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mehta Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mehta Securities Ltd.

Mehta Securities Ltd

Mehta Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mehta Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.93 -1.26 173.81
Other Income 0.17 0.23 -26.09
Total Income 1.09 -1.03 205.83
Total Expenses 0.15 0.14 7.14
Operating Profit 0.94 -1.16 181.03
Net Profit 0.94 -1.2 178.33
Equity Capital 3.09 3.09 -
Mehta Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bridge Securitie 9.75 0.00 3.28
Orient Tradelink 2.99 4.91 3.28
Minda Finance 16.35 1.87 3.27
Mehta Securities 10.50 -4.55 3.24
Gajanan Sec.Serv 10.26 4.91 3.18
Kinetic Trust 9.45 0.00 3.18
Rich Universe 4.30 -4.87 3.12
Mehta Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.40
Mehta Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.19% NA 0.59% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.16% 1.36%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.74%
1 Year NA NA 17.27% 16.56%
3 Year 52.62% NA 17.33% 18.83%

Mehta Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.50
10.50
Week Low/High 10.48
11.00
Month Low/High 8.64
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.48
11.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
40.00

