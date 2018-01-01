Mehta Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 511738
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE241B01010
|BSE LIVE 11:41 | 08 Mar
|10.50
|
-0.50
(-4.55%)
|
OPEN
10.50
|
HIGH
10.50
|
LOW
10.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mehta Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.00
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|6.48
|P/E
|2.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|10.45
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|11.55
|Sell Qty
|173.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|10.50
|CLOSE
|11.00
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|6.48
|P/E
|2.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|10.45
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|11.55
|Sell Qty
|173.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.24
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mehta Securities Ltd.
Mehta Securities Ltd
Mehta Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.80
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Mehta Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.93
|-1.26
|173.81
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.23
|-26.09
|Total Income
|1.09
|-1.03
|205.83
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|0.14
|7.14
|Operating Profit
|0.94
|-1.16
|181.03
|Net Profit
|0.94
|-1.2
|178.33
|Equity Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|-
Mehta Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bridge Securitie
|9.75
|0.00
|3.28
|Orient Tradelink
|2.99
|4.91
|3.28
|Minda Finance
|16.35
|1.87
|3.27
|Mehta Securities
|10.50
|-4.55
|3.24
|Gajanan Sec.Serv
|10.26
|4.91
|3.18
|Kinetic Trust
|9.45
|0.00
|3.18
|Rich Universe
|4.30
|-4.87
|3.12
Mehta Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mehta Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.19%
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.16%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|52.62%
|NA
|17.33%
|18.83%
Mehta Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.50
|
|10.50
|Week Low/High
|10.48
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|8.64
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.48
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|40.00
Quick Links for Mehta Securities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices