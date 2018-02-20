Melstar Information Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532307
|Sector: IT
|NSE: MELSTAR
|ISIN Code: INE817A01019
|BSE 14:31 | 20 Feb
|3.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.25
|
HIGH
3.25
|
LOW
3.25
|NSE 13:07 | 19 Feb
|3.80
|
-0.15
(-3.80%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
About Melstar Information Technologies Ltd.
Melstar Information Technologies (MITL) was incorporated in August, 1986 as a private limited company under the name of Sifa India Pvt. Ltd, thereafter the company was converted into a public limited company in July, 1994 and changed its name to present one. Promoted by SIFA GmbH, West Germany and Patel Group of Bombay, MITL manufacturers, exports, imports, buy, sell and deal in electronic systems...> More
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.93
Announcement
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS & LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.1
-
Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter And Nine
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Melstar Information Technologies Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
Melstar Information Technologies Limited - Reply to Clarification Sought
-
Melstar Information Technologies Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.81
|5
|-83.8
|Other Income
|3.18
|0.01
|31700
|Total Income
|3.99
|5.01
|-20.36
|Total Expenses
|1.63
|5.61
|-70.94
|Operating Profit
|2.35
|-0.59
|498.31
|Net Profit
|1.7
|-1.15
|247.83
|Equity Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|-
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Megri Soft
|15.90
|0.00
|4.99
|Meglon Infra
|9.98
|-4.86
|4.99
|Cura Tech.
|4.97
|-4.97
|4.75
|Melstar Info.
|3.25
|0.00
|4.64
|Encore Software
|7.10
|4.41
|4.59
|Integ. Hitech
|4.57
|-4.99
|4.57
|Prithvi Info.
|1.28
|-4.48
|4.43
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.69%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-44.16%
|-37.70%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.25
|
|3.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.25
|Month Low/High
|3.25
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.89
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|383.00
