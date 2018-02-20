Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

Melstar Information Technologies (MITL) was incorporated in August, 1986 as a private limited company under the name of Sifa India Pvt. Ltd, thereafter the company was converted into a public limited company in July, 1994 and changed its name to present one. Promoted by SIFA GmbH, West Germany and Patel Group of Bombay, MITL manufacturers, exports, imports, buy, sell and deal in electronic systems...> More