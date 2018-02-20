JUST IN
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532307 Sector: IT
NSE: MELSTAR ISIN Code: INE817A01019
BSE 14:31 | 20 Feb 3.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.25

 HIGH

3.25

 LOW

3.25
NSE 13:07 | 19 Feb 3.80 -0.15
(-3.80%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
About Melstar Information Technologies Ltd.

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

Melstar Information Technologies (MITL) was incorporated in August, 1986 as a private limited company under the name of Sifa India Pvt. Ltd, thereafter the company was converted into a public limited company in July, 1994 and changed its name to present one. Promoted by SIFA GmbH, West Germany and Patel Group of Bombay, MITL manufacturers, exports, imports, buy, sell and deal in electronic systems...> More

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.81 5 -83.8
Other Income 3.18 0.01 31700
Total Income 3.99 5.01 -20.36
Total Expenses 1.63 5.61 -70.94
Operating Profit 2.35 -0.59 498.31
Net Profit 1.7 -1.15 247.83
Equity Capital 14.28 14.28 -
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Megri Soft 15.90 0.00 4.99
Meglon Infra 9.98 -4.86 4.99
Cura Tech. 4.97 -4.97 4.75
Melstar Info. 3.25 0.00 4.64
Encore Software 7.10 4.41 4.59
Integ. Hitech 4.57 -4.99 4.57
Prithvi Info. 1.28 -4.48 4.43
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.06
Banks/FIs 0.70
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.59
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.69% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -44.16% -37.70% 17.24% 19.01%

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.25
3.25
Week Low/High 0.00
3.25
Month Low/High 3.25
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.89
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
383.00

