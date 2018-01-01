JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Menon Bearings Ltd

Menon Bearings Ltd.

BSE: 523828 Sector: Engineering
NSE: MENONBE ISIN Code: INE071D01033
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 97.75 -0.10
(-0.10%)
OPEN

98.20

 HIGH

99.90

 LOW

97.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 98.55 1.35
(1.39%)
OPEN

99.80

 HIGH

99.95

 LOW

98.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 98.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.85
VOLUME 3331
52-Week high 127.05
52-Week low 67.15
P/E 25.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 547
Buy Price 97.75
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 98.20
CLOSE 97.85
VOLUME 3331
52-Week high 127.05
52-Week low 67.15
P/E 25.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 547
Buy Price 97.75
Buy Qty 600.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Menon Bearings Ltd.

Menon Bearings Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Jul.'91, Menon Bearings (MBL) commenced business on 23 Sep.'91. Promoted by Menon Pistons, MBL manufactures thin-walled engine bearings, bushings and thrust washers. It came out with a public issue in Jan.'93 to part-finance its Rs 8.17-cr project to manufacture the above items and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The plant is located at...> More

Menon Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   547
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.13
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Menon Bearings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.08 28.13 31.82
Other Income 0.38 0.78 -51.28
Total Income 37.46 28.91 29.57
Total Expenses 27.77 21.14 31.36
Operating Profit 9.69 7.77 24.71
Net Profit 5.49 3.96 38.64
Equity Capital 5.6 5.6 -
> More on Menon Bearings Ltd Financials Results

Menon Bearings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Enkei Wheels 375.35 -0.64 578.79
Ucal Fuel Sys. 252.95 0.08 559.27
IST 950.00 0.92 553.85
Menon Bearings 97.75 -0.10 547.40
ABC Bearings 427.15 0.27 493.36
Rane Engine Val. 506.60 -1.53 340.44
Talbros Auto. 273.75 2.62 338.08
> More on Menon Bearings Ltd Peer Group

Menon Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.70
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.13
> More on Menon Bearings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Menon Bearings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.40% -5.56% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.46% -9.30% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.45% 11.48% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.65% 17.88% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.26% 39.19% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 326.86% 316.88% 17.24% 19.01%

Menon Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 97.55
99.90
Week Low/High 95.20
106.00
Month Low/High 95.20
114.00
YEAR Low/High 67.15
127.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
127.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Menon Bearings: