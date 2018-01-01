Menon Bearings Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Jul.'91, Menon Bearings (MBL) commenced business on 23 Sep.'91. Promoted by Menon Pistons, MBL manufactures thin-walled engine bearings, bushings and thrust washers. It came out with a public issue in Jan.'93 to part-finance its Rs 8.17-cr project to manufacture the above items and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The plant is located at...> More