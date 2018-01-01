Menon Bearings Ltd.
|BSE: 523828
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: MENONBE
|ISIN Code: INE071D01033
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|97.75
|
-0.10
(-0.10%)
|
OPEN
98.20
|
HIGH
99.90
|
LOW
97.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|98.55
|
1.35
(1.39%)
|
OPEN
99.80
|
HIGH
99.95
|
LOW
98.10
About Menon Bearings Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Jul.'91, Menon Bearings (MBL) commenced business on 23 Sep.'91. Promoted by Menon Pistons, MBL manufactures thin-walled engine bearings, bushings and thrust washers. It came out with a public issue in Jan.'93 to part-finance its Rs 8.17-cr project to manufacture the above items and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The plant is located at...> More
Menon Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|547
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.13
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.87
Menon Bearings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.08
|28.13
|31.82
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.78
|-51.28
|Total Income
|37.46
|28.91
|29.57
|Total Expenses
|27.77
|21.14
|31.36
|Operating Profit
|9.69
|7.77
|24.71
|Net Profit
|5.49
|3.96
|38.64
|Equity Capital
|5.6
|5.6
|-
Menon Bearings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Enkei Wheels
|375.35
|-0.64
|578.79
|Ucal Fuel Sys.
|252.95
|0.08
|559.27
|IST
|950.00
|0.92
|553.85
|Menon Bearings
|97.75
|-0.10
|547.40
|ABC Bearings
|427.15
|0.27
|493.36
|Rane Engine Val.
|506.60
|-1.53
|340.44
|Talbros Auto.
|273.75
|2.62
|338.08
Menon Bearings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.40%
|-5.56%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.46%
|-9.30%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.45%
|11.48%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.65%
|17.88%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.26%
|39.19%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|326.86%
|316.88%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Menon Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|97.55
|
|99.90
|Week Low/High
|95.20
|
|106.00
|Month Low/High
|95.20
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|67.15
|
|127.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|127.00
