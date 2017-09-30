JUST IN
Menon Pistons Ltd.

BSE: 531727 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE650G01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 25.15 -0.40
(-1.57%)
OPEN

25.95

 HIGH

25.95

 LOW

24.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Menon Pistons Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Menon Pistons Ltd.

Menon Pistons Ltd

Menon Pistons was incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'77 and was converted into a deemed public company in 1988. The company became a full-fledged public limited company in Nov.'94. Promoted by the late Chandran Menon and Ram Menon, the company was manufacturing pistons to cater to the need of small diesel engine manufacturers. Subsequently, it started supplying the high value added ...> More

Menon Pistons Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   128
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.84
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Menon Pistons Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.26 32.73 13.84
Other Income 0.27 0.18 50
Total Income 37.53 32.92 14
Total Expenses 32.75 28.89 13.36
Operating Profit 4.78 4.03 18.61
Net Profit 2.2 1.62 35.8
Equity Capital 5.1 5.1 -
Menon Pistons Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Autoline Inds. 72.95 -2.01 153.20
Majestic Auto 138.05 -1.18 143.57
SNL Bearings 380.95 3.28 137.52
Menon Pistons 25.15 -1.57 128.26
Automotive Stamp 78.75 -0.06 124.90
Kinetic Engg. 71.50 0.70 119.62
Rasandik Engg. 229.85 -1.18 108.72
Menon Pistons Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.37
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.29
Menon Pistons Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.37% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.41% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.54% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.02% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Menon Pistons Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.90
25.95
Week Low/High 24.90
29.00
Month Low/High 24.90
31.00
YEAR Low/High 18.85
39.00
All TIME Low/High 2.81
39.00

