Menon Pistons Ltd.
|BSE: 531727
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE650G01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|25.15
|
-0.40
(-1.57%)
|
OPEN
25.95
|
HIGH
25.95
|
LOW
24.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Menon Pistons Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.55
|VOLUME
|7647
|52-Week high
|39.20
|52-Week low
|18.85
|P/E
|17.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|128
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|128
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|25.95
|CLOSE
|25.55
|VOLUME
|7647
|52-Week high
|39.20
|52-Week low
|18.85
|P/E
|17.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|128
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|128.26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Menon Pistons Ltd.
Menon Pistons was incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'77 and was converted into a deemed public company in 1988. The company became a full-fledged public limited company in Nov.'94. Promoted by the late Chandran Menon and Ram Menon, the company was manufacturing pistons to cater to the need of small diesel engine manufacturers. Subsequently, it started supplying the high value added ...> More
Menon Pistons Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|128
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.41
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.84
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.88
Menon Pistons Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.26
|32.73
|13.84
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.18
|50
|Total Income
|37.53
|32.92
|14
|Total Expenses
|32.75
|28.89
|13.36
|Operating Profit
|4.78
|4.03
|18.61
|Net Profit
|2.2
|1.62
|35.8
|Equity Capital
|5.1
|5.1
|-
Menon Pistons Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Autoline Inds.
|72.95
|-2.01
|153.20
|Majestic Auto
|138.05
|-1.18
|143.57
|SNL Bearings
|380.95
|3.28
|137.52
|Menon Pistons
|25.15
|-1.57
|128.26
|Automotive Stamp
|78.75
|-0.06
|124.90
|Kinetic Engg.
|71.50
|0.70
|119.62
|Rasandik Engg.
|229.85
|-1.18
|108.72
Menon Pistons Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Menon Pistons Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.37%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.41%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.54%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.02%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Menon Pistons Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.90
|
|25.95
|Week Low/High
|24.90
|
|29.00
|Month Low/High
|24.90
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.85
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.81
|
|39.00
Quick Links for Menon Pistons:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices