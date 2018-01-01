JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mercator Ltd

Mercator Ltd.

BSE: 526235 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MERCATOR ISIN Code: INE934B01028
BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar 34.20 0.10
(0.29%)
OPEN

34.70

 HIGH

35.00

 LOW

33.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 34.20 -0.20
(-0.58%)
OPEN

34.80

 HIGH

35.00

 LOW

33.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 34.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 34.10
VOLUME 615223
52-Week high 55.20
52-Week low 32.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,035
Buy Price 34.20
Buy Qty 22.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 34.70
CLOSE 34.10
VOLUME 615223
52-Week high 55.20
52-Week low 32.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,035
Buy Price 34.20
Buy Qty 22.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mercator Ltd.

Mercator Ltd

Mercator Lines Limited (MLL), an established player in the marine transportation industry and the second largest private sector shipping company in India was incorporated on 24th November 1983 as a private limited company. The Company also has presence in the Oil & Gas Offshore business through its subsidiaries. MLL's business segments are classified into broad categories of Shipping (Tankers (Wet...> More

Mercator Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,035
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mercator Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 203.92 585.13 -65.15
Other Income 2.98 3.63 -17.91
Total Income 206.91 588.76 -64.86
Total Expenses 222.98 434.29 -48.66
Operating Profit -16.07 154.47 -110.4
Net Profit -105.29 30.42 -446.12
Equity Capital 30.25 24.49 -
> More on Mercator Ltd Financials Results

Mercator Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GE Shipping Co 354.45 0.65 5344.40
S C I 63.55 -0.24 2960.16
Shreyas Shipping 522.20 -2.03 1146.75
Mercator 34.20 0.29 1034.55
Essar Shipping 23.25 2.65 481.23
SEAMEC Ltd 173.00 0.58 439.94
Varun Ship. Co. 9.76 4.95 146.41
> More on Mercator Ltd Peer Group

Mercator Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.73
Banks/FIs 2.01
FIIs 15.50
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 31.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.38
> More on Mercator Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mercator Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.80% -7.82% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.40% -7.44% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.81% -7.07% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.69% -20.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.92% -22.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 91.60% 88.95% 17.24% 19.01%

Mercator Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.90
35.00
Week Low/High 33.55
38.00
Month Low/High 33.55
39.00
YEAR Low/High 32.75
55.00
All TIME Low/High 0.22
185.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mercator: