Mercator Ltd.
|BSE: 526235
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MERCATOR
|ISIN Code: INE934B01028
|BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar
|34.20
|
0.10
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
34.70
|
HIGH
35.00
|
LOW
33.90
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|34.20
|
-0.20
(-0.58%)
|
OPEN
34.80
|
HIGH
35.00
|
LOW
33.90
About Mercator Ltd.
Mercator Lines Limited (MLL), an established player in the marine transportation industry and the second largest private sector shipping company in India was incorporated on 24th November 1983 as a private limited company. The Company also has presence in the Oil & Gas Offshore business through its subsidiaries. MLL's business segments are classified into broad categories of Shipping (Tankers (Wet...> More
Mercator Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,035
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
-
Mercator Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|203.92
|585.13
|-65.15
|Other Income
|2.98
|3.63
|-17.91
|Total Income
|206.91
|588.76
|-64.86
|Total Expenses
|222.98
|434.29
|-48.66
|Operating Profit
|-16.07
|154.47
|-110.4
|Net Profit
|-105.29
|30.42
|-446.12
|Equity Capital
|30.25
|24.49
|-
Mercator Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GE Shipping Co
|354.45
|0.65
|5344.40
|S C I
|63.55
|-0.24
|2960.16
|Shreyas Shipping
|522.20
|-2.03
|1146.75
|Mercator
|34.20
|0.29
|1034.55
|Essar Shipping
|23.25
|2.65
|481.23
|SEAMEC Ltd
|173.00
|0.58
|439.94
|Varun Ship. Co.
|9.76
|4.95
|146.41
Mercator Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mercator Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.80%
|-7.82%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.40%
|-7.44%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.81%
|-7.07%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.69%
|-20.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.92%
|-22.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|91.60%
|88.95%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mercator Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.90
|
|35.00
|Week Low/High
|33.55
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|33.55
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.75
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.22
|
|185.00
