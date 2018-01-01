Merck Ltd.
|BSE: 500126
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MERCK
|ISIN Code: INE199A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar
|1516.00
|
13.75
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
1494.75
|
HIGH
1518.45
|
LOW
1494.65
|NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar
|1518.00
|
17.85
(1.19%)
|
OPEN
1523.00
|
HIGH
1523.00
|
LOW
1490.05
|OPEN
|1494.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1502.25
|VOLUME
|1831
|52-Week high
|1687.30
|52-Week low
|977.00
|P/E
|29.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,517
|Buy Price
|1515.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1517.55
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1523.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1500.15
|VOLUME
|6235
|52-Week high
|1686.80
|52-Week low
|990.00
|P/E
|29.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,517
|Buy Price
|1515.30
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1518.00
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Merck Ltd.
Merck Ltd is an Indian-based company. The company is the supplier of Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Formulated Chemical Products, Chemicals, Industrial Chemicals, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Chemical Products. They are engaged in the production and sale of pharmaceuticals and chemicals in India. The company offer prescription drugs, biotechnology products, and consumer health products, ...> More
Merck Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,517
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|50.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|441.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.43
Merck Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|304.13
|249.84
|21.73
|Other Income
|22.4
|8.16
|174.51
|Total Income
|326.53
|258.01
|26.56
|Total Expenses
|273.41
|226.06
|20.95
|Operating Profit
|53.12
|31.95
|66.26
|Net Profit
|27.27
|19.44
|40.28
|Equity Capital
|16.6
|16.6
|-
Merck Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Unichem Labs.
|335.60
|0.69
|3052.28
|Granules India
|107.20
|0.00
|2720.74
|J B Chem & Pharm
|301.75
|0.52
|2521.12
|Merck
|1516.00
|0.92
|2516.56
|Astrazeneca Phar
|976.00
|-0.67
|2440.00
|Suven Life Scie.
|178.70
|1.05
|2274.85
|Indoco Remedies
|243.85
|0.74
|2247.08
Merck Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Merck Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|16/11
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|855
|Details
Merck Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|-1.84%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-1.94%
|1.38%
|-1.68%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|31.91%
|35.89%
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|33.33%
|28.72%
|4.87%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|51.52%
|52.41%
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|66.46%
|75.94%
|16.57%
|18.23%
Merck Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1494.65
|
|1518.45
|Week Low/High
|1460.00
|
|1610.00
|Month Low/High
|1420.05
|
|1611.00
|YEAR Low/High
|977.00
|
|1687.00
|All TIME Low/High
|29.33
|
|1687.00
