Merck Ltd.

BSE: 500126 Sector: Health care
NSE: MERCK ISIN Code: INE199A01012
BSE LIVE 13:37 | 12 Mar 1516.00 13.75
(0.92%)
OPEN

1494.75

 HIGH

1518.45

 LOW

1494.65
NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 1518.00 17.85
(1.19%)
OPEN

1523.00

 HIGH

1523.00

 LOW

1490.05
About Merck Ltd.

Merck Ltd

Merck Ltd is an Indian-based company. The company is the supplier of Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Formulated Chemical Products, Chemicals, Industrial Chemicals, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Chemical Products. They are engaged in the production and sale of pharmaceuticals and chemicals in India. The company offer prescription drugs, biotechnology products, and consumer health products, ...> More

Merck Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,517
EPS - TTM () [*S] 50.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 441.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Merck Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 304.13 249.84 21.73
Other Income 22.4 8.16 174.51
Total Income 326.53 258.01 26.56
Total Expenses 273.41 226.06 20.95
Operating Profit 53.12 31.95 66.26
Net Profit 27.27 19.44 40.28
Equity Capital 16.6 16.6 -
> More on Merck Ltd Financials Results

Merck Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unichem Labs. 335.60 0.69 3052.28
Granules India 107.20 0.00 2720.74
J B Chem & Pharm 301.75 0.52 2521.12
Merck 1516.00 0.92 2516.56
Astrazeneca Phar 976.00 -0.67 2440.00
Suven Life Scie. 178.70 1.05 2274.85
Indoco Remedies 243.85 0.74 2247.08
> More on Merck Ltd Peer Group

Merck Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.80
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 3.87
Insurance 8.24
Mutual Funds 1.15
Indian Public 29.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.23
> More on Merck Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Merck Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
16/11 Centrum Broking Hold 855 PDF IconDetails
> More on Merck Ltd Research Reports

Merck Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.21% -1.84% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -1.94% 1.38% -1.68% -0.97%
3 Month 31.91% 35.89% 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month 33.33% 28.72% 4.87% 4.21%
1 Year 51.52% 52.41% 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year 66.46% 75.94% 16.57% 18.23%

Merck Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1494.65
1518.45
Week Low/High 1460.00
1610.00
Month Low/High 1420.05
1611.00
YEAR Low/High 977.00
1687.00
All TIME Low/High 29.33
1687.00

